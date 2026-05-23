South African Police Arrest Dutch National with 40 Kilograms of Khat at OR Tambo International Airport

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has made another drug bust at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, arresting a Dutch national with 40 kilograms of Khat.

The South African Police Service ( SAPS ) has made another drug bust at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park, Johannesburg. Police said the drug mule was arrested at the country's busiest airport following an intelligence-driven operation conducted this week.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the suspect, a Dutch national from the Netherlands, was reportedly en route to Frankfurt, Germany, when he was intercepted by police at the airport. During the operation, police seized more than 40 kilograms of Khat concealed inside the suspect's luggage. The drugs have an estimated street value of R240 000.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court on Monday, 25 May 2026, on charges related to drug trafficking. Van Wyk said the Saps continues to intensify efforts to combat transnational organised crime and drug trafficking through intelligence-led operations at all ports of entry across the country. Over the past two years, Saps has intercepted and arrested more than 50 drug mules at the OR Tambo International Airport





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South African Police Service SAPS OR Tambo International Airport Khat Drug Trafficking

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