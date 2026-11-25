South Africa's DIRCO is investigating reports that a pilot believed to be a South African national has been captured in eastern DRC. The nationality remains unverified and the government is working through diplomatic channels.

South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation ( DIRCO) has confirmed it is investigating reports that a pilot believed to be a South Africa n national has been captured in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

However, the department said the individual's nationality has not yet been verified. In a statement issued on Wednesday, DIRCO said the South African government is working through diplomatic channels and relevant authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the reported capture. The department noted the reports but stressed that verification is ongoing.

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Government steps to verify national identity

"The South African Government, through the relevant authorities and diplomatic channels, is taking steps to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and verify the nationality of the individual concerned," the department said. DIRCO did not disclose the pilot's identity or the exact location of the alleged capture. The reported capture occurs amid prolonged and intense fighting in eastern DRC, a region that has been plagued by instability and violence for many years.

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The ongoing hostilities have severely threatened peace and security in the broader region, creating a dangerous environment for local residents and foreign nationals alike. DIRCO reiterated that South African law strictly prohibits citizens from participating in mercenary activities in armed conflicts outside the country. The department specifically referred to the Prohibition of Mercenary Activities and Regulation of Certain Activities in Country of Armed Conflict Act, 2006, which prohibits South African nationals from engaging in mercenary activities in foreign armed conflicts.

South Africa further reaffirmed its commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict in eastern DRC. The government said it continues to support regional and international efforts aimed at securing lasting peace, security and stability in the region. This diplomatic engagement is part of a broader strategy to promote stability in Central Africa and prevent the spillover of violence into neighboring countries.

Complexities in securing suspected pilot release

The capture of a suspected South African national adds a new layer of complexity to the diplomatic landscape, requiring careful handling by Pretoria to ensure the safety of its citizens while maintaining constructive relations with the DRC. Authorities are likely to coordinate closely with Congolese officials and international partners to secure the release of the individual if the reports are confirmed. As the investigation continues, the South African government is expected to provide updates as more information becomes available.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with conflict zones and the importance of adhering to international law regarding mercenary activities. South Africans traveling to or residing in eastern DRC are urged to exercise caution.