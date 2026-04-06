South African Pay-TV Subscriber Numbers Plunge Below 7 Million Amid Streaming Surge and Strategic Reset

Pay-TV subscriptions in South Africa have fallen below seven million, a significant decline attributed to the rise of streaming services, economic pressures, and strategic shifts within the industry. This news explores the data from Icasa's report, the challenges faced by MultiChoice, and the regulatory responses.

Pay-TV subscriber numbers in South Africa have plummeted, falling below seven million for the first time in at least five years. This significant drop, a 9.6% decline from 7.4 million to 6.7 million in the year ending September 2025, is documented in the latest State of the ICT Sector report from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa ( Icasa ).

This data provides concrete evidence of the subscriber crisis that has prompted a strategic reset at DStv, the pay-TV platform now under the ownership of Canal+, the new owner of MultiChoice Group. This reset includes a notable shift away from the traditional annual price increases, reflecting the pressure to retain and rebuild the subscriber base in a rapidly evolving media landscape. The five-year period from 2021 to 2025 witnessed a compound annual decline of 5.2% in pay-TV subscriptions, a loss of 1.6 million subscribers from 8.3 million to the current 6.7 million. Despite the shrinking subscriber base, program expenditure has continued to climb, growing by 7.6% from R16 billion to R17.2 billion, indicating the increasing cost of content acquisition and production. Local independent production spend reached R1.2 billion. The overall broadcasting revenue also took a hit, with a 4.6% decrease to R33 billion, though subscription revenue remains the primary income source, accounting for nearly three-quarters of the total. This situation highlights the challenges broadcasters face as they struggle to maintain audience and revenue levels while increasing content investments, a pattern that is not sustainable in the long term.\Icasa attributes the decline in pay-TV subscribers to the burgeoning popularity of over-the-top (OTT) streaming services, which provide on-demand content accessible via the internet, allowing viewers increased flexibility compared to traditional pay-TV. Rising living costs and economic pressures on consumers also contributed to the subscription declines. The data captured by Icasa covers the period leading up to September 2025, encompassing the time before Canal+ finalized its acquisition of MultiChoice and assumed operational control. This data is critical for the new ownership, highlighting the need for strategic adjustments to address the subscriber trajectory. MultiChoice confirmed that DStv prices would not increase in April, breaking from the long-standing practice of annual price hikes. This decision was presented as a strategic move aimed at rebuilding the subscriber base. The new owners are drawing from Canal+’s experience in French-speaking Africa, where pricing has remained consistent for nearly 14 years while subscriber numbers grew significantly, illustrating the potential for growth through a stable pricing strategy. MultiChoice lost a significant number of linear broadcasting subscribers in the two years leading up to March 31, 2025, with a substantial portion of these losses occurring in South Africa. The company is actively working to integrate its operations and achieve financial synergies across the combined group.\The regulatory landscape is also adapting to the evolving media landscape. Icasa has indicated its intention to conduct a comprehensive market inquiry into OTT communication and streaming services to evaluate their competitive impact on the ICT sector. This reflects the need to understand and address the influence of streaming platforms on the traditional pay-TV market. A government draft white paper released in 2025 has suggested the possibility of applying licensing obligations to global streaming platforms once they surpass certain revenue thresholds, signaling potential regulatory changes to level the playing field. The core issue for regulators and industry players is that the market is changing faster than policy can respond. While pay-TV is losing subscribers, the demand for fixed broadband, the infrastructure that enables streaming services, is rapidly growing. Fixed broadband connections experienced a 19.3% increase, reaching 3.26 million, with fibre-to-the-home subscriptions exceeding three million for the first time. This demonstrates the shift in consumer preference towards streaming and the importance of broadband infrastructure in this evolving media environment





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