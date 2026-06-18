South African Pastor Fugitive After Failing to Appear for Murder Trial of Sister-in-Law

Kennedy Bonginkosi Mndau, a pastor from Heidelberg, Gauteng, is on the run after skipping his court appearance for the murder of his sister-in-law, Bongiwe Skhosana. His stepdaughter, Hope Skhosana, faces the same charges. The case involves a complex family dynamic, allegations of a murder plot following a prior home invasion, and the pastor's disappearance has frustrated the victim's family's search for answers.

Pastor Kennedy Bonginkosi Mndau of the Apolostic Kingdom Hub in Heidelberg , Gauteng, is currently a fugitive after failing to appear in court last week to face charges for the murder of his sister-in-law, Bongiwe Skhosana .

The case was being heard at the Pretoria High Court sitting in Benoni Magistrate's Court. Mndau's co-accused is his 23-year-old stepdaughter, Hope Skhosana, who is the daughter of his late wife, Phumelele Mndau, and also Bongiwe's niece. The tragic sequence began on June 11, 2023, when three assailants broke into Bongiwe's home, ransacking the property but finding her absent. According to sources, a few days later, Hope allegedly informed those same individuals that Bongiwe was at home.

This information led to Bongiwe's kidnapping. The suspects reportedly took her to a field where they met with Mndau. They alleged that Mndau demanded they kill her, which sparked a confrontation. The three men claim they left the scene with Bongiwe still alive.

The suspects were later identified and arrested through fingerprints recovered from Bongiwe's car. By November 2025, they had confessed and entered into a plea bargain with the state, each receiving an eight-year sentence for robbery and kidnapping. Following this, Mndau and Hope were formally charged with murder and kidnapping during a appearance at the Heidelberg Magistrate's Court. Their trial was scheduled for June 8, but Mndau, who was out on free bail, did not appear.

Magistrate Cornelius Van der Westhuizen has postponed the case to January to grant police additional time to locate the missing pastor. A Facebook post attributed to Mndau was made two days before he disappeared, just prior to his court date. Thokozani Skhosana, Bongiwe's brother, expressed frustration that Mndau's flight is obstructing the family's quest for the full truth, particularly regarding Hope's potential involvement. He described the condition of Bongiwe's body, stating she clearly died from torture or a brutal beating.

"We are actually disappointed that he has now run away because we wanted to find out what did do for him to kill her like that brutally. More than that, he claimed to be a pastor but has managed to do such a thing. No, he must be found and explain to us what really happened," Thokozani said. Bongiwe's murder occurred two weeks after the family had buried another sister, Phumelele, Mndau's wife.

Thokozani detailed the family's strained relationship with Mndau, recounting a past conflict where Mndau refused his parents' offer of shelter during a financial crisis, influencing Phumelele to believe her parents did not love him. This caused a prolonged estrangement. After Phumelele's death, the parents again offered Mndau help, but he abruptly reneged on the day they planned to collect him, claiming someone else had assisted him.

Authorities are requesting anyone with information on Mndau's whereabouts to contact Col Hlongwane of Heidelberg detectives on 082-319-9378 or the Crime Stop Line at 08600-10111





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Pastor Murder South Africa Fugitive Family Crime Heidelberg Bongiwe Skhosana Kennedy Mndau Hope Skhosana

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