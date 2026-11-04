South African Parties Centralize Coalition Talks as Hung Councils Loom

Major South African political parties including the ANC, DA, and MK are centralizing coalition negotiations to manage power in expected hung councils. This shift aims to control patronage and policy outcomes.

As final results for the local government elections are processed this week, South Africa faces a historic scenario with projections indicating up to 110 hung councils. This unprecedented fragmentation forces major political entities to immediately determine who will lead coalition negotiations. The Democratic Alliance and the African National Congress are reportedly moving to centralize these talks at their national head offices rather than delegating authority to provincial or regional structures.

Centralization Strategy Drives Negotiation Power

The decision to centralize negotiations allows party leadership to trade positions across different municipalities while embedding specific electoral values into final agreements. For the African National Congress, this approach presents significant internal challenges due to the struggle between democratic centralism philosophy and assertive regional blocs. In Johannesburg, for instance, regional power dynamics led to the exclusion of Reverend Frank Chikane from the mayoralty shortlist despite his status as a reformist choice.

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If the African National Congress succeeds in maintaining a centralized negotiating team, it is likely to include key figures such as David Makhura, Febé Potgieter, Fikile Mbalula, and Mdumiseni Ntuli. However, the party risks losing this control if it suffers substantial power losses, as local factions will seek to protect their ability to dispense patronage and secure jobs for members.

Democratic Alliance Leverages Ascendancy for Control

The Democratic Alliance is positioned to become the largest party in approximately 60 councils according to federal leader Ashor Sarupen. This anticipated growth provides the party with greater leverage to centralize its negotiation strategy effectively. Geordin Hill-Lewis, the party leader, is expected to wield a stronger hand in power centers like the Gauteng metros, potentially supported by Ashor Sarupen and Federal Chairperson Solly Msimanga.

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Helen Zille, the Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, remains a powerful deal-maker within the coalition framework despite no longer holding a top administrative position in the party hierarchy. Her influence continues to shape how the party approaches strategic alliances and resource distribution in critical urban areas during this complex transitional period.

MK Party And EFF Maintain Strict Leadership Oversight

The uMkhonto Wesizwe party operates under a highly centralized model where leader Jacob Zuma serves as the sole negotiator, mirroring his preferred style of governance. He may be assisted by parliamentary leader John Hlophe and heir apparent Duduzane Zuma in formulating the party's coalition demands and strategic positioning. This structure ensures that all decisions align strictly with Zuma's vision and directives without deviation.

In contrast, Julius Malema leads the Economic Freedom Fighters from the red beret headquarters on Gandhi Square in Johannesburg, acting as the primary tactician. His close relationship with ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula suggests potential collaboration between the two parties. Marshall Dlamini and deputy secretary-general Leigh-Ann Matthys serve as key supporters in these high-stakes negotiations.

Kingmaker Parties Influence Tender And Portfolio Deals

ActionSA and the Patriotic Alliance are expected to function as kingmaker parties in the upcoming coalition landscape. Michael Beaumont leads ActionSA negotiations following cues from president Herman Mashaba, while Gayton McKenzie, Charles Cilliers, and Kenny Kunene jointly handle Patriotic Alliance discussions. These smaller parties hold significant sway over the formation of stable governing coalitions.

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The African National Congress, Patriotic Alliance, and Economic Freedom Fighters are identified as leading patronage parties that prioritize securing wet portfolios with rich tender budgets. This focus on financial resources drives much of the behind-the-scenes bargaining. Citizens are encouraged to demand transparency by requesting community meetings and reviewing coalition documents to ensure their concerns are addressed in the new municipal structures.