South African Parliament: Traffic Register Number System Abused by Fraud Syndicates

The Traffic Register Number (RTN) system, which allows foreign nationals to drive in South Africa, has been opened to abuse and infiltration by fraud syndicates. The system is allegedly being used by undocumented migrants as an alternative to visas to open bank accounts, buy vehicles, and stay in the country illegally. As many as a million applications may have included fraudulent documentation, and the non-expiring TRNs are then used as a substitute for visas. The Portfolio Committees on Transport and Home Affairs expressed dismay and called on government and concerned entities to work with speed to identify all TRNs that were fraudulently obtained and mischievously used for things they were never meant for.

The Traffic Register Number (RTN) system, which allows foreign nationals to drive in South Africa , has been opened to abuse and infiltration by fraud syndicates .

The system is allegedly being used by undocumented migrants as an alternative to visas to open bank accounts, buy vehicles, and stay in the country illegally. As many as a million applications may have included fraudulent documentation, and the non-expiring TRNs are then used as a substitute for visas.

The Portfolio Committees on Transport and Home Affairs expressed dismay and called on government and concerned entities to work with speed to identify all TRNs that were fraudulently obtained and mischievously used for things they were never meant for





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South Africa Parliament Traffic Register Number (RTN) System Foreign Nationals Abuse Infiltration Fraud Syndicates Undocumented Migrants Visa Bank Accounts Vehicles Stay In The Country Illegally Fraudulent Documentation Non-Expiring Trns Substitute For Visa Government Concerned Entities Identify All Trns Silo Mentality Challenge Of Silo Mentality Illegal Immigration Poor People Against Poor People

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