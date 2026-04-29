South African Parliament to Question Minister Over Flawed AI Policy

Parliament’s Communications and Digital Technologies Committee will summon Minister Solly Malatsi to account for a problematic AI policy, following complaints from the ANC and MKP. Concerns center on potential flaws and ethical shortcomings in the policy’s development and implementation.

The South Africa n Parliament is preparing to summon Minister Solly Malatsi of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies to answer questions regarding a flawed Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy recently released by his department.

This action follows growing concerns and formal complaints lodged by both the African National Congress (ANC) and the Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP), demanding a thorough explanation of how such a problematic policy could have been developed and approved. Khusela Diko, Chairperson of the Parliament’s Communications and Digital Technologies Committee, has confirmed that the committee will indeed process these complaints and facilitate the minister’s appearance before the Portfolio Committee.

Diko emphasized the necessity of accountability, stating that consequences must follow the department’s oversight in this matter. She expressed particular disappointment, noting that the AI policy was envisioned as a foundational element and a key driver of transformative technological advancement in the 21st century.

The fact that the department seemingly fell prey to the very issues AI is intended to address – issues of bias, ethical concerns, and potential misuse – is deeply concerning and suggests a lack of due diligence in the policy’s formulation. The core of the issue revolves around the perceived shortcomings and potential pitfalls embedded within the AI policy itself.

While the specific details of these flaws haven’t been publicly disclosed in full, the complaints suggest the policy may not adequately address critical aspects of responsible AI development and deployment. This could include insufficient safeguards against algorithmic bias, a lack of transparency in AI decision-making processes, or inadequate provisions for data privacy and security.

The ANC and MKP’s concerns likely stem from the potential for the policy to exacerbate existing inequalities or create new ones, particularly if the AI systems developed under its guidance are not designed and implemented with fairness and inclusivity in mind. The expectation is that Minister Malatsi will be able to provide a detailed account of the policy’s development process, including the consultations undertaken, the risk assessments conducted, and the rationale behind the specific provisions included.

He will also likely be pressed to outline the steps the department is taking to rectify the identified flaws and ensure that future AI policies are more robust and ethically sound. The committee’s scrutiny will be crucial in determining whether the department adequately considered the potential societal impacts of the policy and whether it has a clear plan for mitigating any negative consequences.

Minister Malatsi has acknowledged the concerns and stated that an internal accountability process is already underway, targeting the officials directly involved in drafting the policy. This internal review aims to identify the root causes of the policy’s deficiencies and to hold those responsible accountable for any lapses in judgment or oversight.

However, the opposition parties argue that an internal investigation is insufficient and that parliamentary oversight is essential to ensure transparency and public trust. They believe that a public hearing before the Portfolio Committee will allow for a more comprehensive examination of the issue and provide an opportunity for stakeholders – including AI experts, civil society organizations, and members of the public – to voice their concerns and contribute to the development of a more effective and responsible AI policy framework.

The situation highlights the growing importance of robust governance and ethical considerations in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence. As AI technologies become increasingly integrated into all aspects of society, it is crucial that governments develop policies that promote innovation while safeguarding fundamental rights and values.

The South African Parliament’s response to this flawed AI policy demonstrates a commitment to holding the executive branch accountable and ensuring that AI is developed and deployed in a manner that benefits all citizens. The committee’s proceedings are expected to be closely watched by stakeholders across the country and will likely set a precedent for future AI policy debates





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AI Policy South Africa Parliament Solly Malatsi Accountability Digital Technologies ANC MKP

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