South African Parliament Reacts to Constitutional Court Judgment on Phala Phala Matter

Speaker Thoko Didiza has announced steps to comply with the Constitutional Court's judgment on the Phala Phala matter. The court ruled in favour of the EFF and ATM and ordered the independent panel's report be referred to an impeachment committee.

JOHANNESBURG - National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has announced steps to effect the Constitutional Court 's judgment on the Phala Phala matter. The court ruled in favour of the EFF and ATM .

In a ruling handed down by Chief Justice Mandisa Maya, the court ordered that the independent panel's report be referred to an impeachment committee. Parliament says it reaffirms its respect for the judgment of the Constitutional Court and will act in full compliance with the order and directions of the court





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Constitutional Court Independent Panel Report Impeachment Committee Section 89 Inquiry Process National Assembly South African Parliament Phala Phala Matter EFF ATM

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