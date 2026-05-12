South African Parliament Investigates Textbook Suppliers for Basic Education Grades 1 to 3

The recent decision of the South African Parliament’s portfolio committee on Basic Education, which includes a request to the public protector to investigate new textbook suppliers for grades 1 to 3, adds to the ongoing pressure facing the Basic Education Minister, Siviwe Gwarube, and director-general, Mathanzima Mweli. This comes in the wake of the new foundation phase national catalogue, which lists the textbooks provincial education departments may order for schools.

Parliament ’s portfolio committee on basic education will ask the public protector to investigate the approval of new textbook suppliers for grades 1 to 3. The committee chair Joy Maimela explained they want an independent investigator to thoroughly probe the matter and provide a report from a chapter 9 institution, to empower the committee to really get to the bottom of the matter.

The committee’s decision adds to the pressure facing basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube and director-general Mathanzima Mweli over the new foundation phase national catalogue. Lighthouse won 1,707 titles, while long-standing publishers Oxford University Press and Shuter and Shuter won 1,275 and 457 titles, respectively. The new catalogue updates the textbooks provided to pupils, who currently use material listed in one developed in 2011 and implemented in 2012.

Providing learners with updated textbooks is seen by the department as an important part of improving the literacy and numeracy skills of children in the early grades





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Parliament Basic Education Public Protector Investigation Textbook Suppliers Catalogue 'Qualified' Chapter 9 Institutions 'Insist On Accountability' Price Education Ministry Taxpayer Burden Reading Results

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