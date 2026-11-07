South African Para Surfer Raemondo Masulela Seeks Funds for November ISA World Championship

National champion Raemondo Masulela aims to represent South Africa at the ISA World Para Surfing Championship in California in November, seeking financial support for travel.

South Africa n para surfing champion Raemondo Masulela is preparing to represent his country at the International Surfing Association (ISA) World Para Surfing Championship in California from 19 to 22 November. The 19-year-old athlete, who was diagnosed with meningococcal meningitis as an infant and lost all four limbs, has appealed for financial assistance to cover the costs of traveling to the United States for the competition.

Masulela's Competitive Record and Rise

Raemondo Masulela has established himself as a dominant force in South African adaptive surfing. He won the South African national title in 2023, defended it in 2024, retained the championship in 2025, and remains the reigning national champion in 2026. His international experience includes placing 11th in the world at the 2025 ISA World Para Surfing Championships, a result that underscores his capability on the global stage.

Also read German Bundesliga Clubs Target South African Star Relebohile Mofokeng

Masulela began competing in 2022 when he joined the Western Province surfing team. He secured a silver medal at the Durban competition shortly after being selected. In August of that year, he placed second at the SA Championships, which earned him a spot on the 2022 South African national team.

Competition Mechanics and Team Support

Para surfing involves specialized roles to assist athletes during waves. Masulela is supported by a pusher who helps select the wave and physically pushes him into the lineup. A catcher is positioned at the front of the wave to receive him and swim him back to the pusher. Once riding the wave, Masulela competes solo, lying prone on his board.

Advertisement

He is one of 13 athletes selected to represent South Africa at the event held at the DSRT Surf lagoon in Palm Desert, California. Three members of the Roxy Davis Foundation are on the national team, including Masulela, Noluthando Makalima, and Emihle Sombexe. Makalima is a single mother from Khayelitsha and the defending South African para surfing champion, while Sombexe has worked tirelessly to earn his national team position.

Foundation Challenges and Coach Perspective

Roxy Davis, Masulela's coach and founder of the Roxy Davis Foundation, has supported him for six years. She describes his journey as one of possibility, noting his development from a participant to a national champion and an ISA Level 1 Para Surfing Coach. Davis highlighted that the foundation's greatest challenge is sustaining the financial support needed to consistently deliver its programs.

Davis emphasized the importance of allowing athletes like Masulela to compete internationally. She stated that his growth includes contributing to the organization's leadership and inspiring others. The foundation aims to expand adaptive surfing in South Africa, a sport that is not widely known by the general public.

Personal Journey and Future Goals

Masulela was diagnosed with meningococcal meningitis when he was only a few months old. He does not remember life before the condition and has adapted to his physical reality from a young age. He credited his independence to a mother who did not spoonfeed him, forcing him to learn tasks on his own.

Advertisement

His goals extend beyond winning medals. Masulela aims to make people back home proud and inspire individuals living with disabilities. He believes that achieving ambitions is possible with the right mindset and a strong support system. As a committee member for the Roxy Davis Foundation, he hopes to lead future generations in surf therapy and competitive sports.