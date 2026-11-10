Tatjana Smith Switches to Netherlands for LA 2028 After World Aquatics Ratifies Change

South Africa's most decorated Olympian Tatjana Smith has switched allegiance to the Netherlands for LA 2028 after World Aquatics ratified her change of sport nationality. She will keep living and training in South Africa while competing for the Dutch team.

South Africa's most decorated Olympian, Tatjana Smith, has switched her international sporting allegiance to the Netherlands and plans to compete under the Dutch flag at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

World Aquatics has formally ratified the change of sport nationality, bringing a definitive end to her historic competitive era under the green and gold. Smith qualifies for the Netherlands through dual citizenship. She was born to a Dutch father, Rene Schoenmaker, which entitles her to full Dutch nationality alongside her South African passport. The 29-year-old four-time Olympic medallist won two Olympic golds and two silvers from Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

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Emotional Confirmation And Personal Identity

Confirming the move on Tuesday in an emotional video on Instagram, a tearful Smith conceded it was a hard decision that she knew would disappoint or even break the hearts of supporters who backed her across two Olympic triumphs. When I was a little girl, my biggest dream was to represent my country at the Olympic Games, Smith said. I got to live that dream, and it gave me more than I could have ever imagined.

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But dreams can change as you grow. Both countries are a part of who I am, but sport requires you to choose one to represent, she said. At the beginning of my career, I chose South Africa, a decision I will always treasure. Now, I have made the decision to represent the Netherlands in the next chapter of my swimming career.

This gives me the opportunity to explore another part of my identity and the heritage that I have never experienced through sport. The reality is that this opportunity also offers greater high-performance support and the potential to build a more sustainable career, Smith revealed. The financial and practical challenges of swimming were among the reasons my previous career became difficult to sustain.

This time, I want to make a different choice, protect the love that brought me back to the sport, and give myself the best possible opportunity to pursue my new Olympic dream. She added a pointed assessment of what competitors require: I believe our athletes deserve a system that gives them the opportunity to thrive, not just survive. Her switch came after a long period of administrative discord.

Administrative Disputes And Career Return

Smith admitted she still did not feel safe competing under the federation, despite World Aquatics provisionally suspending president Alan Fritz and CEO Shaun Adriaanse over alleged abuse of power. Her tenure had long been fractured by administrative issues, including a bitter legal battle to reclaim 35,000 dollars in withheld prize money and PAIA actions targeting restrictive commercial agreements that stifled athlete income. Smith announced her retirement at the Paris 2024 showpiece, but recently said she had changed her mind.

The defection follows her sensational return from post-Paris retirement, where she unveiled an athletic reinvention focused on pure sprint power under Stellenbosch outfit Lane Leader. At the SA Short Course Championships in Pietermaritzburg, she clocked a personal best of 29.50 seconds in the 50m breaststroke and locked in World Short Course qualification times, laying down an early marker for the newly introduced 50m stroke program at LA 2028.

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Smith will remain based in South Africa, continuing to train with the team that has been part of her journey. She confirmed she will continue to live and train in South Africa, maintaining her commitment to local swimming through her Lighthouse Sport Foundation.

Future Plans And Gratitude

She looks forward to joining the Dutch team at international competitions and training camps, bringing with her the experience and knowledge gained throughout her career with her South African coaches and teammates, while embracing the opportunity to learn from a different high-performance environment. Representing South Africa at the Olympic Games was my biggest childhood dream, Smith said in her statement. To have lived that dream and won four Olympic medals is something I will always treasure.

Both South Africa and the Netherlands have always been part of who I am. I am deeply grateful to the South African swimming community, all my coaches and to every South African who cheered me on. That gratitude will never change. Sometimes, making a difference means stepping outside of the system to understand how we can make it better from a different position, Smith said, making a final appeal to supporters.

I truly hope you will continue to be part of this journey with me, even if it means occasionally swapping the green and gold for a little orange. Smith's first international duty will be at the short-course world championships in Beijing on December 1-6.

Meanwhile, Chad le Clos, the only other South African to have won four Olympic medals with one gold and three silver, was on Tuesday named as co-captain of the South African team for the short-course world championships in Beijing, alongside veteran Erin Gallagher.