South African News Headlines

A collection of the latest news headlines from South Africa, including the Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results, PowerBall jackpot, weather outlook, and more.

The Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for Monday, 11 May 2026 Today’s Daily Lotto jackpot stands at an estimated R350 000. If you want to win your share of the jackpot, you have to play!

All it takes is a ticket to turn your dreams into reality because as the saying goes, you’ve got to be in it to win it! Why this week’s PowerBall jackpot has South Africans planning early retirementBuy your tickets now at your nearest participating retailer, on our website by visiting national lottery.co.za using your computer or mobile site, via the National Lottery Mobile App, or participating banks, namely FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Capitec, TymeBank and African Bank otherwise dial Winners who win R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling from professional psychologists and financial advice from accredited financial advisors absolutely free.

At the same time, winnings are paid tax-free directly into the winner’s accounts. For more details and to verify the winning numbers, visit the National Lottery website. You must always confirm the official winning numbers on the website. We do our best to post the results as accurately as possible, but the National Lottery is the only source you can use to 100% verify the results.

Follow The South African on Facebook for the latest local and international news Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Mpho Makola has revealed that the late Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala played a major role in shaping his ambitions away from the pitch. Wondering what the weather will be like this Tuesday– Here’s the outlook for KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and North West.

Cigars and champagne on tap: Businessman MySol celebrated his R220 million Clifton villa housewarming on Nettleton Road in pure opulence… A newly engaged couple’s beach proposal in Cape Town went viral after students joined the celebration, leaving TikTok users emotional. Take a look at what the weather has in store for South Africa’s nine provinces this Tuesday, 12 May 2026





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Daily Lotto Daily Lotto Plus Powerball Jackpot Weather Outlook Kwazulu-Natal Free State North West Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala Mpho Makola Cigars And Champagne On Tap Mysol Clifton Villa Housewarming Beach Proposal In Cape Town

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Lotto and Lotto Plus Results for Saturday, 9 May 2026The Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 results for Saturday, 9 May 2026, including the estimated jackpot wins and how to play. Plus, details on the increased number of balls, odds, and prizes.

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The Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for Sunday, 10 May 2026Today’s Daily Lotto jackpot stands at an estimated R350 000. If you want to win your share of the jackpot, you have to play!

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Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus Results for 13 May 2026This news provides Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for the draw conducted on 13 May 2026, along with requirements for purchasing tickets, participating, and claiming prizes.

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