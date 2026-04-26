South African National Lottery Results: R300,000 Daily Lotto Jackpot and R98 Million Up For Grabs

The Daily Lotto jackpot is R300,000, and R98 million is available in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws on April 29th, 2026. Details on how to play, winning number verification, and winner support services are provided, alongside other South African news updates.

The National Lottery of South Africa announced the results for the Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus draws held on Sunday, April 26th, 2026. The Daily Lotto jackpot currently sits at an estimated R300,000, presenting a significant opportunity for players to transform their fortunes.

Lottery officials strongly encourage participation, emphasizing the simple premise that one must play to have a chance of winning. Acquiring a ticket is the first step towards potentially realizing long-held dreams and achieving financial freedom. Beyond the Daily Lotto, a substantial R98 million is up for grabs in the upcoming Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 draws scheduled for Wednesday, April 29th, 2026.

This larger jackpot offers an even greater incentive for individuals to test their luck and participate in the national lottery system. Tickets are readily available through a variety of convenient channels, including authorized retailers nationwide, the official National Lottery website (national lottery.co.za) accessible via computer or mobile device, the dedicated National Lottery Mobile App, and through partnerships with major South African banks such as FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Capitec, TymeBank, and African Bank.

Players can also participate by dialing a specific number, details of which are available on the National Lottery website. The National Lottery prioritizes the well-being of its winners. Recognizing the potential emotional and financial impact of substantial winnings, the lottery provides complimentary trauma counseling from qualified psychologists and expert financial advice from accredited financial advisors to any winner whose prize exceeds R50,000.

This support system is designed to help winners navigate the complexities of sudden wealth and make informed decisions about their future. Furthermore, all lottery winnings are paid out tax-free and deposited directly into the winner’s designated bank account, ensuring a seamless and secure payout process. The National Lottery emphasizes the importance of verifying winning numbers through official channels. While every effort is made to publish accurate results, the official National Lottery website remains the definitive source for confirmation.

Players are strongly advised to cross-reference their tickets with the numbers published on the website to ensure accuracy and avoid any potential disappointment. The lottery’s commitment to transparency and responsible gaming is paramount.

In addition to the lottery results, other news highlights include a developing debate sparked by a content creator regarding the affordability of private schooling for children, raising questions about parental financial responsibility and educational access. A weather forecast for South Africa’s nine provinces is also available, providing residents with information about expected conditions for Monday, April 27th, 2026. The world of South African rugby is experiencing significant player movement, with Springbok stars attracting attention from both local and international clubs.

Finally, in the realm of South African football, Orlando Pirates’ hopes of winning the Betway Premiership championship have been dealt a blow after a 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium. The South African encourages readers to follow their Facebook page for the latest updates on these and other local and international news stories.

The lottery remains a popular pastime for many South Africans, offering a chance to win life-changing prizes while contributing to national good causes through the allocation of lottery funds





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

National Lottery Lotto Daily Lotto Jackpot South Africa Winning Numbers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South African Refugees Return Home After Finding US Life More Difficult Than ExpectedA significant number of South Africans resettled in the US under a program initiated by Donald Trump are returning home, citing family separation, financial concerns, and a lack of preparedness for life in a new country. The trend raises questions about the effectiveness of the resettlement program and the challenges faced by refugees.

Read more »

Stars' Stage Names and South African News RoundupThis article discusses the origins of stage names used by famous musicians like Elton John and Jamie Foxx, alongside a collection of current news from South Africa including a product recall, a major soccer derby, a revised Bible translation, and South African citizens returning home from the US.

Read more »

South African ‘refugees’ return home from US after brief staysSeveral South Africans who relocated to the United States under a controversial refugee resettlement programme have returned home after only a short stay, with others reportedly reconsidering their decision.

Read more »

National Lottery Results: R450,000 Daily Lotto Jackpot & R90 Million Lotto Prize Up For GrabsThe Daily Lotto and Lotto results for April 25th, 2026, are announced, with jackpots totaling over R92 million. Details on how to play, claim prizes, and access winner support services are provided, alongside other South African news updates including rugby, football, and film casting discussions.

Read more »

Kemi Seba: Controversial Pan-African Activist Detained in South AfricaPan-African activist Kemi Seba, known for his strong anti-French stance and past controversies, has been arrested in South Africa while allegedly attempting to flee to Europe. He is wanted by Benin for allegedly inciting rebellion.

Read more »

From Ballet to Building: Holly Gruver's Dance Journey and South African Arts VentureHolly Gruver shares her path from a childhood in dance to establishing a thriving arts conservatory in Johannesburg, South Africa, emphasizing the importance of nurturing both artistic skill and personal wellbeing within the local arts industry.

Read more »