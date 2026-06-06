South African Minister Refuses to Name Protest Backers Over Security Concerns

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni stated that revealing the government's categorisation of those behind the anti-immigration protests could jeopardise law enforcement and NATJOINTS operations. She also cautioned against vigilante actions. A new migration action plan is expected to be announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa soon.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has refused to disclose the government's categorisation of individuals or groups behind the recent protests, citing concerns that such disclosure could compromise ongoing law enforcement operations and the work of the national joint operational and intelligence structure, known as NATJOINTS .

This structure coordinates the country's security agencies. Ntshavheni also warned against private citizens attempting to enforce immigration regulations during the unrest, describing such actions as taking the law into one's own hands. She made these remarks during a post-Cabinet briefing held on Friday, where she addressed the ongoing immigration crisis that has sparked protests across South Africa





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Khumbudzo Ntshavheni NATJOINTS Immigration Protests Migration Action Plan Cyril Ramaphosa

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