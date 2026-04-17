South African Mining Production Surges 9.7% in February, Highest Since Early 2024

South Africa's mining sector saw a significant rebound in February 2026 with a 9.7% year-on-year increase in production, driven by base effects from a weaker performance in early 2025. Despite this recent surge, the industry faces long-term challenges from logistical constraints and rising operational costs.

South Africa's mining sector demonstrated a remarkable resurgence in February 2026, with production experiencing a substantial year-on-year increase of 9.7%. This robust performance marks the highest growth rate observed since February 2024, when the sector recorded an impressive 12.4% uptick. For the initial two months of 2026, mining production collectively expanded by 7.3% compared to the same period in the preceding year.

A significant contributing factor to the strong February 2026 figures can be attributed to base effects, meaning the current growth is measured against a comparatively weak performance in February 2025. In February of the previous year, mining production had actually seen a decline of 8.3% year-on-year. This recent surge offers a much-needed positive contrast to the overall trend of mining production in recent years.

Throughout 2025, mining output saw only a marginal increase of 0.1%, following a modest 0.5% gain in 2024 and stagnation in 2023. Alarmingly, since 2019, South African mining production has experienced a cumulative decline of 6.4%. This protracted period of underperformance is largely attributed to the persistent logistical challenges posed by Transnet, the parastatal responsible for the nation's rail and port infrastructure. Transnet's rail network and harbours are critical for transporting bulk mining commodities from mines to international markets.

Between 2019 and 2023, the volume of bulk export products, predominantly coal, chrome ore, iron ore, and manganese ore, diminished by a significant 10.4%. It was solely the resilience of precious metals and diamond exports, which are characterized by lower volumes, that prevented the overall mining production figures from mirroring this drastic reduction in bulk export volumes.

The Minerals Council South Africa, in its 2025 Facts and Figures Pocketbook, underscores the pivotal role of the mining industry in the South African economy. The sector is a substantial employer, providing jobs for 469,765 individuals, generating R439.2 billion in annual revenue, and contributing R31.0 billion to government coffers through taxes. However, the Minerals Council highlights that the sector's competitiveness is being hampered by escalating government-administered prices, including electricity tariffs, rail charges, and port fees.

The stark reality of the industry's struggles since 2019 is evident in the fact that only two out of twelve mining sub-sectors have managed to surpass their 2019 production levels. These exceptions are the chrome ore and manganese ore sectors, both of which primarily export their products to China. This export-oriented approach bypasses domestic beneficiation processes, such as the ferroalloy sector, which has been unable to compete with Chinese smelters due to the prohibitive cost of electricity within South Africa.

In March 2026, the momentum continued with mining production growing by 11.8% year-on-year, reaching 17.079 million tons (Mt). This strong performance contributed to a robust first quarter for the mining sector, with total production for the quarter rising by 13.4% to 48.491 Mt





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