South African Medical Experts Warn Against Unproven GLP-1 Weight Loss Products

Doctors caution consumers about misleading GLP-1 marketing on gummies and patches, citing lack of clinical evidence for weight loss claims and regulatory warnings about fake approvals.

Medical professionals in South Africa are issuing strong warnings regarding the proliferation of over-the-counter weight-loss products that incorrectly leverage the popularity of GLP-1 medications. Experts emphasize that dietary supplements such as gummies, shakes, and adhesive patches lack the clinical evidence required to deliver the therapeutic benefits associated with prescription drugs. The core distinction lies between ingredients that may mildly influence appetite and finished products that produce clinically studied weight reduction. Consumers are advised to remain skeptical of marketing claims that conflate these two very different categories of health interventions.

Medical Experts Highlight Ingredient Gaps

Dr Gerhard Vosloo, the founder and head consulting practitioner at Dr GL Vosloo Medical Practice, has provided a detailed assessment of various product categories currently available to the public. His evaluation is based on pharmacological principles and ingredient analysis rather than laboratory testing of specific commercial items. Vosloo clarifies that while certain foods and dietary ingredients may modestly influence the body's natural release of glucagon-like peptide-1, this effect is far removed from the action of prescription medicines. These pharmaceuticals use active ingredients designed to activate receptors at therapeutic levels for sustained clinical effects.

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The hormone GLP-1 plays a significant role in the body's response to food intake, and protein consumption can stimulate its release. However, evidence of this hormonal response alone cannot establish the long-term weight-loss performance of a commercial product. Vosloo notes that any promise of results comparable to prescription treatments requires concrete evidence regarding the actual formulation and dosage of the supplement. Research suggesting that an ingredient might influence feelings of fullness does not equate to proven, sustained weight reduction in consumers using the product.

Scientific Barriers in Delivery Mechanisms

One of the primary challenges for transdermal products is the biological barrier of the skin. Dr Keren Zhou, an endocrinologist at the Cleveland Clinic, explains that GLP-1 molecules are unable to pass easily through the skin. This fundamental physiological limitation cautions patients against treating online adhesive patches as viable substitutes for prescribed medication. Specialized delivery research is a distinct scientific endeavor from the evidence required to validate a patch that is already being sold to consumers.

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According to Vosloo, these patches commonly contain dietary or herbal ingredients that are marketed as supporting natural GLP-1 activity. The absence of a proven mechanism for delivering the active hormone through the skin means that such products cannot replicate the effects of injectable or oral pharmaceuticals. Patients seeking weight management solutions are urged to recognize that the delivery method itself is a significant hurdle that most over-the-counter products have not overcome.

Review of Protein and Shake Evidence

For protein shakes, there is some scientific basis linking protein consumption to hormone release, but the long-term implications remain uncertain. A 2023 review of 16 randomized crossover trials involving 244 people found that whey protein taken before meals may raise GLP-1 levels. However, the researchers rated this evidence as having low certainty and focused primarily on short-term responses after eating, particularly regarding blood glucose control. The study explicitly called for longer-term trials to determine sustained effects.

A separate review of protein consumption also identified short-term effects on appetite and hormones but described the longer-term evidence as inconclusive. Neither of these findings establishes that a product marketed as a GLP-1 shake can produce weight loss equivalent to medicine. The temporary hormone changes observed in studies answer a much narrower question than whether a consumer's purchase will result in lasting body weight reduction. The gap between acute physiological response and chronic weight management remains unbridged by current supplement evidence.

Regulatory Warnings and Consumer Advice

In a formal warning dated 11 November 2025, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority alerted the public to deceptive marketing practices. The regulator noted that some online sellers of GLP-1 products were falsely claiming regulatory approval and affiliations with major pharmacy chains. This deception poses a significant risk to consumers who may be purchasing ineffective products under the mistaken belief that they are approved therapeutic agents.

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Consumers are strongly advised to request specific details about active ingredients, quantities, and human clinical evidence before making any purchases. Taking these details to a qualified doctor is essential, especially for those considering replacing prescribed treatment with over-the-counter alternatives. The South African medical community continues to stress that while some ingredients may have biological activity, this does not guarantee the safety or efficacy of the final consumer product for significant weight loss.