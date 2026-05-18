South African medical expert warns of Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo

According to South African clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, at least 100 Ebola deaths have been reported in Democratic Republic of Congo, with more than 390 cases suspected. The new strain of Ebola, Bundibugyo strain, is hard to diagnose and spread rapidly, posing a threat to all countries on the continent.

People at Bunia General Referral Hospital following confirmation of an Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain in Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2026.

South African clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, has warned that the country should be vigilant and be ready to respond to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. At least 100 Ebola deaths have been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with more than 390 cases suspected. Karim says Ebola is a public threat in the continent. The challenge is that the new strain of Ebola, Bundibugyo strain, is hard to diagnose.

All countries need to be vigilant, and SA is no different from all the other countries. As soon as we identify a case, we’ve got to ensure we limit the number of contacts because it is very likely that we are going to see several more cases occur





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Ebola Africa Outbreak Bundibugyo Strain South Africa Dr. Salim Abdool Karim

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