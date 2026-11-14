Award-winning eNCA investigative reporter Nabeelah Shaikh has died at 34 after a short illness. She was seven months pregnant with her second child and tributes have poured in from government, media and political parties.

Award-winning South African investigative journalist Nabeelah Shaikh has died at the age of 34. She passed away on Saturday, 14 November following a short illness, according to tributes from eMedia Holdings, the South African National Editors' Forum and political parties.

Nabeelah Shaikh Obituary and eMedia Tributes

At the time of her death, she was seven months pregnant with her second child. Shaikh was an investigative reporter at eNCA, where she had recently joined the broadcaster's newly launched investigations unit. eMedia Holdings described her as a no-nonsense journalist who was never afraid to go anywhere or ask the toughest questions. The company highlighted her achievements in journalism, the respect she earned among her peers and her devotion to her family.

Also read Nabeelah Shaikh Obituary: Former Mayor Dada Morero Mourns eNCA Journalist

Nabeelah's loss will be felt not only within the eMedia family but across the country she loved dearly, the company said. eNCA editor-in-chief Nisa Allie highlighted Shaikh's coverage of the murders of women in Ekurhuleni, which reached a wide audience across digital platforms. She was agile, a new-age reporter, a unicorn in our space, Allie said. Allie added that Shaikh had looked forward to her new role and had already started planning her investigative stories.

The broadcaster noted she was a wife, daughter and devoted mother to a little girl. Eyewitness News journalist and close friend Karinda Jagmohan remembered Shaikh for her generosity towards fellow reporters. She pulled everyone up the ladder with her, Jagmohan said. IOL CEO Viasen Soobramoney also shared a message of condolence.

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He remembered sharing a newsroom with Shaikh in KZN. He described her as a fearless journalist committed to her craft and a wonderful human being who oozed compassion. He ended with the Islamic phrase Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajiun. IOL Content Manager Jolene Marriah-Maharaj said she and Shaikh were friends for many years.

Journalism Community Mourns Nabeelah Shaikh

She described Shaikh as a devoted mother, a dedicated journalist and one of the kindest souls she has ever known. She said Shaikh's warmth, compassion and gentle nature will never be forgotten. She sent her heart out to Shaikh's family and loved ones. Former editor of The Post, Daily News and Sunday Tribune, Akash Bramdeo, said she was part of his team at Sunday Tribune.

He said they worked on several investigations that led to her award. He added that they later worked together at eNCA, where she again distinguished herself. Bramdeo said journalism has lost a shining star. He sent condolences to her husband, daughter, parents and brothers.

Government has expressed deep sadness over her passing. Deputy Government spokesperson William Baloyi said her work formed part of the important role the media plays in informing the public and strengthening democracy. Government extended heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and the broader media fraternity. The Democratic Alliance also extended its condolences to Shaikh's loved ones.

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Her contribution to journalism will always be remembered. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends and colleagues. May her soul rest in peace, the party said. Inkatha Freedom Party national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said it is particularly heartbreaking that a life so full of promise, talent and potential has been cut short at such a young age.

Shaikh Career Achievements and Awards List

Shaikh earned several accolades throughout her career, including recognition at the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards. She began her career in 2013 as a multimedia journalist at Independent Newspapers Sunday Tribune. She later worked as a senior producer at Seen.tv, Hashtag Our Stories and e.tv. At the time of her death, she was an investigative reporter at eNCA.

In 2016, she won the Editors Choice section of the Vodacom Journalist of the Year competition. She was also a recipient of the Vodacom Journalist of the Year regional awards. Shaikh was the daughter of Zafarullah and Rashida Bibi Shaikh. She was the wife of Waseem Ally and mother of Maahira Shaikh.

Less than two weeks before her death, she announced she was expecting her second child. Her passing is a loss to the South African journalism fraternity. Tributes have poured in from across the media industry and government. Colleagues remembered her as fearless, passionate and compassionate.

Her work in investigative journalism left a mark on South African media. She will be remembered for her contributions to democracy and public information. A Janazah notice from the Central Islamic Trust confirmed her death. The cause of death has not been made public.

She will be laid to rest with her unborn child. Details about funeral arrangements have not been widely shared.