South African Lottery: PowerBall and PowerBall Plus Draws

The PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpot draws occur every Tuesday and Friday on e.tv (channel 194). The PowerBall jackpot draw requires players to pick five main numbers from 1 to 50 and one "PowerBall" number from 1 to 20 for an entry fee of R2,70.

The PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws occur every Tuesday and Friday on e.tv (channel 194). The PowerBall jackpot draw requires players to pick five main numbers from 1 to 50 and one "PowerBall" number from 1 to 20 for an entry fee of R2,70.

The record prize for any lottery game in South Africa came in the PowerBall when one winner scooped an incredible R88.5 million. PowerBall Plus is the same as PowerBall but gives players a per board to enter the PowerBall Plus draw. It was introduced on 28 November 2015 by the National Lottery of South Africa





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South Africa Powerball Powerball Plus Draws Jackpot Main Numbers Powerball Number R2 70 R88.5 Million National Lottery Of South Africa Trauma Counselling Financial Advice

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