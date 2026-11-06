Gauteng metros head for hung councils as DA, ANC and ActionSA neck and neck

With about half the votes counted, Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni look set for coalition governments while opposition parties make gains elsewhere and hung councils emerge in the Western Cape.

Gauteng's metropolitan municipalities appear unlikely to produce outright winners, with the DA, ANC and ActionSA neck and neck as counting continues. With about half of the votes counted and declared by Thursday night, Johannesburg and Tshwane each had three parties polling more than 20% of the vote, a rarity in many municipalities across the country.

Voters prioritize local issues over loyalty

Wade Manning, executive director of Defend Our Democracy, said voters in Johannesburg were increasingly prioritising local issues over traditional political loyalties. There is something different about a Johannesburg voter, Manning said, adding that issues are a lot more concentrated and receive a lot more precedence over what happens across the country. He said despite voters coming from different political backgrounds, they were increasingly confronted by the same service delivery challenges.

Also read ActionSA hails voter turnout as party secures 54 wards across Gauteng metros

This had prompted many to seek alternative political solutions and reconsider their longstanding party loyalties. Manning said water issues in Johannesburg have come to a climax, with the city facing huge issues around corruption, and he believes this influenced a Joburg voter's lived experience more than someone from the Eastern Cape or even Cape Town.

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He said voters were being forced to become more politically engaged, creating greater divisions along party lines even as they increasingly shared concerns about poor service delivery. Even though from an identity politics perspective we may not agree, we do agree that the current dispensation has ensured that we have ended up with poor service delivery, Manning said.

He said some voters were also experiencing uncertainty as they searched for new political homes, which has made the electorate do a little bit of homework to ask who else they might consider if not the party they have been loyal to. On Thursday evening, the DA was leading the race in Johannesburg, followed by the ANC and ActionSA, though the DA appeared unlikely to secure an outright majority.

Coalition governments likely in Gauteng metros

A similar picture was emerging in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, making coalition governments a likely outcome once the final results are declared over the weekend. Across Gauteng's three metropolitan municipalities, the DA, ANC and ActionSA were among the leading parties as vote counting continued. With no clear outright winners emerging, political parties were already preparing for coalition negotiations.

These discussions could involve significant compromises and political trade-offs, including arrangements in which parties exchange mayoral positions in one metro for political support in another. The final results are expected to determine the balance of power and shape the coalition negotiations that will decide who governs Gauteng's three metropolitan municipalities.

South Africa's local government elections are producing an increasingly competitive political contest, with early results showing opposition parties making gains in several municipalities while the ANC faces challenges in key battlegrounds across the country. As the Electoral Commission of South Africa continues tallying ballots on Friday, attention has shifted to a number of closely contested councils where no party appears assured of securing an outright majority.

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On Thursday, several political party leaders scanned the leaderboard to see if their election campaigns and promises to voters yielded results for their parties. The election outcome is expected to determine control of municipalities and shape coalition negotiations in areas where support is divided among multiple parties. Figures coming from wards and voting districts where counting had been completed gave one party confidence that it was heading for victory.

Opposition parties make gains in Eastern Cape

The DA was leading in one municipality when the latest figures were released, with party leaders expressing confidence that support could increase as more voting districts were finalised. In the Eastern Cape, the UDM recorded a notable victory in Buffalo City's Ward 5, defeating the ANC in a ward it had previously controlled. The result added to signs of intensified competition in several municipalities where smaller parties have sought to expand their foothold.

Western Cape municipalities are also emerging as key battlegrounds. Several councils, including Knysna, Beaufort West, Oudtshoorn, Matzikama and Laingsburg, were among those projected to produce hung councils as counting continued. Such outcomes could result in coalition governments if no party secures a majority. Political party leaders and representatives gathered at the Electoral Commission's national results centre in Midrand as results continued to filter in from across South Africa.

Violence reported amid election counting

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure reported 21 suspected politically motivated murders linked to the election period, along with 27 arrests, 85 incidents and 57 criminal dockets. Duduzane Zuma expressed confidence of MK party victories, saying we're shaking, we are baking and the champagne is on ice. With counting still underway in many areas, final control of several municipalities remains undecided.