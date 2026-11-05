Journalists at the Electoral Commission Results Operations Centre in Midrand track voting data as the ANC faces significant losses in the 2024 South African local elections.

South Africa n journalists have gathered at the Electoral Commission's Results Operations Centre in Midrand to track the ongoing vote count for the 2024 local elections, marking a historic political moment for the nation.

Journalistic Tradition on Election Day

The culture of voting in South Africa remains a unifying national ritual, where citizens encourage one another to participate regardless of political alignment, treating the act of casting a ballot as a civic duty above partisan preference. This morning, reporters worked from home devices and laptops, analyzing early data streams while the broader public engaged with the democratic process across the country.

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The Role of the Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) manages the complex logistics of counting millions of votes, providing real-time updates that allow media organizations to begin making preliminary assessments of the political landscape. As the numbers accumulated, the IEC data became the primary source for understanding the scale of voter turnout and the shifting allegiances of the electorate.

Predictions Point to ANC Decline

Current projections from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) suggest the African National Congress (ANC) will secure approximately 30 percent of the national vote, while the Democratic Alliance (DA) is expected to capture around 23 percent, indicating a significant rise in support for opposition parties.

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Shifts in Key Strongholds

The political map appears to be redrawing rapidly, with the ANC's traditional birthplace potentially rejecting its leadership by polling at only 30 percent, whereas the DA is projected to achieve 35 percent in the same area, signaling a dramatic reversal of historical voting patterns.

ANC Leaders Acknowledge Challenges

ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe told a major television news channel that local candidates who campaigned effectively are likely to perform well, while admitting that the situation in Joburg is expected to be disappointing for his party's leadership.

Uncertainty Remains for Voters

Unlike political conventions where outcomes are predetermined, the final results from this election remain unpredictable, leaving media professionals and citizens alike waiting to see how the collective will shapes the future governance of South African municipalities.