South African Law Firms Challenge New B-BBEE Legal Sector Code

Prominent South African law firms are contesting the Legal Sector Code in court, arguing that ownership and procurement targets are impractical for professional partnerships.

The revised Legal Sector Code (LSC), introduced in September 2024 under the broad-based black economic empowerment ( B-BBEE ) Act, has become a central point of contention within South Africa 's legal landscape.

Several of the nation's most prominent corporate law firms, including Bowmans, Webber Wentzel, and Werksmans, have intervened in a legal review initiated by Deneys, formerly known as Norton Rose Fulbright. The case, currently before the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, revolves around whether the sector-specific transformation requirements are realistic or fundamentally flawed.

While the firms express a clear commitment to the goals of transformation, they contend that the current framework lacks the necessary empirical grounding to be sustainable in a professional services environment. They argue that for a sector-specific code to be effective, it must be workable and based on sound evidence to avoid unintended negative consequences for the legal profession and the wider national economy.

The primary points of contention center on the aggressive timelines and specific targets set by the LSC. Specifically, the code mandates that large firms achieve 50 percent black ownership within a five-year window. The challenging firms argue that this requirement ignores the structural reality of legal partnerships. In a traditional law firm, only practicing lawyers can ascend to equity partnership, a process that typically spans a decade or more.

Furthermore, because equity partners often hold their positions until retirement and assume personal liability for firm debts, a rapid restructuring of ownership is viewed as practically impossible, even for firms that are fully committed to transformation. Additionally, the firms are pushing back against a requirement to allocate 60 percent of advocate spending to black advocates by the fifth year.

They argue that this is an unrealistic metric because the selection of advocates is frequently driven by the client's preference rather than the firm's internal procurement decision. Forcing this metric into B-BBEE scoring could potentially conflict with a lawyer's ethical obligation to provide objective counsel based solely on the merits of a case, creating professional complications that differ from standard procurement of IT or facility services.

Beyond ownership and procurement, the firms have criticized the omission of socio-economic development from the scoring framework. Under the general B-BBEE guidelines, activities such as providing bursaries, performing pro bono work, and initiating community legal programs are recognized.

However, the LSC removes these, which the firms argue overlooks the significant role these initiatives play in diversifying the profession and expanding access to legal training. There is also a concern regarding the narrow definition of management control. The current code focuses almost exclusively on legal practitioners, thereby excluding black professionals in essential operational roles such as finance, human resources, IT, and marketing.

The firms suggest that by ignoring these leadership roles, the code fails to capture the full scope of transformation within the corporate structure. Conversely, a wide coalition of organizations strongly supports the LSC. This group includes the Black Lawyers Association, the Black Conveyancers Association, the National Association of Democratic Lawyers, and the Legal Practice Council, alongside government departments focused on justice and trade.

They maintain that the strict targets are necessary to dismantle historical imbalances and ensure a more representative legal profession. In response to the criticisms, the challenging firms have highlighted their existing progress.

For instance, Webber Wentzel reports that black partners increased from 25 percent in 2019 to 37 percent by 2025, with black lawyers now making up 55 percent of its staff. Bowmans has similarly pointed to its record of training hundreds of black candidate attorneys and providing numerous bursaries. The court's decision will likely set a precedent for how professional transformation is balanced against operational realities in South Africa





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B-BBEE South Africa Legal Sector Code Transformation Law Firms

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