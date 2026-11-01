South African Labour Court Faces Leadership Vacuum as Judge President Retires

The Labour Court operates without permanent leadership after Judge President Edwin Molahlehi retired. The JSC rejected candidates, leaving the position vacant and highlighting systemic issues in judicial appointments and capacity.

At the start of November, the labour court in South Africa finds itself without permanent leadership. Judge president Edwin Molahlehi was due for mandatory retirement at the end of October, marking a significant transition for the institution. The deputy judge president position has been vacant since 2024, creating a unique and unprecedented situation in the history of the courts. This leadership void raises serious questions about the viability of the labour court, a vital component of South Africa's justice system with profound implications for employment relations and the broader economy.

Leadership Vacancy And JSC Rejections

The Judicial Service Commission interviewed two candidates for the deputy judge president position earlier this month. The sessions lasted for four hours, yet the commission ultimately found neither of the two individuals suitable for appointment. Consequently, the position will remain vacant for the third successive year, a trend that underscores deep-seated structural problems within the judicial appointment process. This lack of permanent leadership exacerbates existing operational challenges and threatens the efficient resolution of labour disputes that are critical for maintaining labour peace.

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Operational Strain And Judicial Capacity

The labour court is a specialist court established by the Labour Relations Act of 1995, possessing equivalent status to the high court but with a narrower, specialist scope. It primarily handles reviews of arbitration awards from the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration and industry bargaining councils, though it also processes some trials and applications. Appeals from this court proceed to the labour appeal court and can ultimately reach the Constitutional Court. Despite its importance, the court operates with a fixed number of judges despite increasing workloads. From 2011 to the present, there have been only 13 permanent judges spread across four cities to serve all nine provinces.

Case Backlogs And Statistical Trends

Recent data indicates that the court has been handling a significant volume of cases, yet efficiency remains a concern. According to the Judiciary annual report for 2024/25, the court finalized 2,057 of the 3,178 cases on its rolls. While this figure is slightly lower than the 2,587 cases finalized in the previous year, it represents a substantial increase from the 287 cases handled in 2017/18. However, the number of judges has not increased to match this growth. The court relies heavily on acting judges, many of whom use their pro bono hours to assist, which impacts overall efficiency. The court is known for delays, with the latest reserved judgments report for term 2 of 2026 showing it has the highest number of judgments outstanding for six months or longer, totaling 163 from 445 cases.

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Structural Flaws In Judicial Appointments

A major flaw in the Labour Relations Act contributes to the leadership crisis. Candidates for the leadership roles must be drawn from current high court judges but must also possess specific labour law expertise. This creates a paradox where serious expertise is difficult to acquire without serving as a labour court judge, yet current labour court judges are excluded from consideration for leadership. The two judges considered by the JSC in October were high court judges. Judge Betty Mahalelo acquired her labour law expertise through acting roles since 2023, while judge Graham Moshoana was a labour court judge until transferring to the high court in 2024.

Future Challenges And Expertise Loss

The strain on judicial capacity is compounded by the loss of experienced judges due to transfers and retirements. Between 2022 and the end of 2027, the court is expected to lose more than 100 years of judicial experience. Judges Matter highlighted the need for proactive action by the Judicial Service Commission as far back as 2023. They urged the commission to schedule interviews for successors well in advance of retirements. The fact that interviews were only conducted three weeks before Judge President Molahlehi's retirement suggests a dereliction of duty. Without immediate structural reforms and permanent appointments, the labour court's ability to function effectively will continue to be severely compromised.