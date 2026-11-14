South African Insurers Rethink Mental Health Underwriting Policies

Life insurers in South Africa are shifting from punitive exclusions to proactive support, balancing actuarial sustainability with inclusive coverage for mental health conditions.

South Africa's life insurance sector is undergoing a significant transformation in how it underwrites policies for individuals with mental health conditions. This strategic pivot was highlighted during the recent Actuarial Society of South Africa (ASSA) conference, where industry leaders addressed the urgent need to adapt business models to rising disability claims. The traditional approach of applying heavy exclusions or premium loadings is being replaced by more inclusive frameworks that prioritize early intervention and sustainable risk management.

Rising Mental Health Claims Drive Change

Statistics presented by Swiss Re Africa illustrate the scale of the challenge facing the industry. Nick Wells, senior marketing actuary at Swiss Re Africa, cited World Health Organisation data showing that one billion people globally, or more than one in eight, have a diagnosable mental health condition. Dr Moritz Drefs, Swiss Re's senior medical officer for the EMEA region, noted last year that mental ill-health is now the primary trigger for disability claims worldwide. Keelan Moodley, also a senior marketing actuary at Swiss Re Africa, added that one in three people will experience a mental health disorder in their lifetime, with one in five affected in any given year. This prevalence is particularly acute among younger generations, creating immediate pressure on insurance products.

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Shift From Exclusion To Proactive Support

Insurers are moving away from purely defensive underwriting strategies toward proactive health management. Moodley argues that offering wellbeing tools, screening programs, and digital solutions allows companies to prevent claims before they occur. By providing guided support and clear pathways to human care, insurers can help policyholders manage their conditions and return to work without relapse. This stepped care model ensures that resources are allocated effectively, addressing the reality that two individuals with the same diagnosis can have vastly different recovery trajectories.

Actuarial Innovation And Personal Insight

Wells shared personal insights into his own experience, having claimed disability benefits for nearly three years due to mental ill-health. He urged the actuarial profession to view mental health as a multi-dimensional problem that can be modeled and managed. By analyzing interacting factors, actuaries can identify which interventions allow individuals to thrive and modify their risk profiles. This approach encourages collaboration among actuaries, underwriters, medical experts, and technology partners to develop cover that reduces claims while expanding access for those previously deemed too high-risk.

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Insurer Specific Underwriting Approaches

Major life insurers have clarified how they assess risk during underwriting to ensure fairness and sustainability. Gareth Friedlander, deputy chief executive officer of Discovery Life, explained that underwriters evaluate mental and behavioral conditions similarly to physical health conditions. They consider interactions with other illnesses and how well the condition is managed. Depending on the risk profile, applicants may receive standard rates, face premium loadings, or be declined. Cover is only excluded when the risk prevents access to other defined conditions, and exclusions can be removed if the condition improves.

Market Standards And Future Directions

Bidvest Life offers a contrasting view on standardization versus customization in pricing. Nic Smit, pricing and product executive at Bidvest Life, noted that many applicants with conditions like anxiety receive standard rates without exclusions if they do not present an additional claim risk. However, for more severe cases, loadings of up to 200 percent of the standard premium may be applied, or cover may be declined on certain benefits. Smit emphasized that the specific diagnosis matters significantly, distinguishing between mild anxiety and severe conditions like bipolar mood disorder. This nuanced approach ensures that consumers can access fair premiums while insurers maintain financial stability.