South African Institute for Communicable Diseases Traces HantaVirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship, Unveils Tragic Tale of Tragedy and Teamwork

A rare virus was traced to be the cause of an outbreak on a luxury cruise ship by the South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), with a team effort contributing significantly to the breakthrough.

It started with an email that arrived late on Friday, 1 May 2026, a public holiday, from a concerned colleague. The message was from a UK infectious disease specialist to Professor Lucille Blumberg of the South Africa n National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), and it set events in motion that led to her team finding a rare virus as the cause of an outbreak on the cruise ship .

Blumberg recounted the team’s efforts before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Health this week.

Within 24 hours after she received the email, the team managed to confirm a hantavirus infection in a British patient who had been evacuated to South Africa for treatment on 27 April. By Wednesday, 6 May, it was identified as the Andes virus – the only strain of hantavirus that can be transmitted between humans.

The patient is still being treated in a private hospital in Sandton.



The patient was elderly with comorbidities, and because a lot of people on the ship were ill with respiratory symptoms, finding the exact pathogen was always going to be a struggle.

However, what made this even more remarkable is that hantavirus is not endemic to SA and not a usual cause of respiratory infections.



SA first became involved in the medical emergency on the luxury cruise liner when the British tourist fell ill with pneumonia-like symptoms and was evacuated by helicopter to Johannesburg. By then a 70-year-old Dutch passenger had already died on 11 April, and medical staff on board were unable to ascertain the cause of death.

There are 38 different viruses in the hantavirus family, but only the Andes strain has a history of being contagious among humans through close interpersonal contact.



Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said on Wednesday that she was never meant to enter SA and only had a transit visa.

However, as she collapsed shortly after arriving at OR Tambo airport on 27 April, she also died





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Cruise Ship Outbreak South Africa Hantavirus Teamwork Health Emergencies Respiratory Symptoms Respiratory Infection Outbreaks

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