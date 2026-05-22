South African Instant Payments Platform PayShap Expanding Focus to Merchant Payments, E-commerce, Daily Commerce

South African instant payments platform PayShap is shifting its focus beyond peer-to-peer transfers to merchant payments, e-commerce, and everyday transactions. The platform aims to be a low-cost alternative to cash for various businesses and allows South African bank account-holders to pay and receive money instantly, between participating banks. PayInc operates and provides infrastructure for PayShap and coordinates the broader ecosystem around it. At PayShap Accelerate Acceptance Conference, fintech firms, payment providers, retailers, and technology companies discussed how instant payments can play a bigger role in the country's payments ecosystem. Collating the broader merchant acceptance and seamless payment experiences are critical to scaling digital payments adoption.

South African instant payments platform PayShap is shifting its focus from peer-to-peer transfers to merchant payments , e-commerce, and everyday transactions . The next phase of growth for the real-time payments platform was a key focus at the inaugural PayInc PayShap Accelerate Acceptance Conference.

Fintech firms, payment providers, retailers, and technology companies discussed how instant payments can play a bigger role in the country's payments ecosystem. PayShap aims to be a low-cost alternative to cash for various businesses and allows South African bank account-holders to pay and receive money instantly, between participating banks. It also seeks to make conducting transactions without the need for bank account details possible through public and private identifiers.

PayInc operates and provides infrastructure for PayShap and coordinates the broader ecosystem around it. At the conference, industry stakeholders emphasized the need to lower the cost of digital payments, improve consistency across banking applications, and reduce friction for consumers and merchants. The growing role of fintech firms and payment providers in building new services on top of PayShap was highlighted. Collating the broader merchant acceptance and seamless payment experiences are critical to scaling digital payments adoption.

PayShap surpassed six million registered users last month, signaling growing consumer uptake. The challenge now shifts to driving real-world adoption in underserved communities and informal trading environments





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Payshap Instant Payments Merchant Payments E-Commerce Everyday Transactions South African Reserve Bank Digital Payments Unbanked South Africans Low-Cost Alternative To Cash Peer-To-Peer Payments Bankservafrica Payinc VRF Vision 2025 Mobile Number E-Mail Address QR-Based Payments Request-To-Pay Functionality Informal Trading Environments Underserved Communities Driving Real-World Adoption Advisory Service

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