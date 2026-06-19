South African Human Rights Commission Welcomes Equality Court Order Against Ngizwe Mchunu Relating to Unfair Discrimination, Hate Speech, and Harassment of LGBTQIA+ People

The Equality Court ordered Ngizwe Mchunu to delete all videos and publications, apologize on his Facebook page for three months, undergo sensitivity training, pay the cost of counsel and lawyers, and pay R250,000 to an organisation that works to promote and advocate for the rights of gays and lesbians. Mchunu maintains that his comments were rooted in cultural and religious beliefs and argues that he was exercising his constitutional right to freedom of expression.

The court found that the statements amounted to hate speech and granted relief sought by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). The ruling is being hailed as a significant judgment on the limits of free speech and the protection of human dignity.

Commissioner at the SAHRC, Professor Tshepo Madlingozi, says the judgment sends a clear message that freedom of expression does not extend to the propagation of hatred against vulnerable groups. In response, Mchunu maintains that his comments were rooted in cultural and religious beliefs and argues that he was exercising his constitutional right to freedom of expression. The case highlights the delicate balance between freedom of expression and the protection of people from discrimination and hate speech





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South African Human Rights Commission Equality Court Ngizwe Mchunu Hate Speech Unfair Discrimination Harassment Of LGBTQIA+ People Freedom Of Expression Cultural And Religious Beliefs Constitutional Right To Freedom Of Expression Delicate Balance Protection Of People From Discrimination And H Education Bill Seeking To Address Issues Of Hate Crime Different Genders That Are There

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