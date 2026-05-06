South African Human Rights Commission Not Toothless, Says Deputy Justice Minister

Deputy Justice Minister Andries Nel has said that the South African Human Rights Commission is not a toothless institution and its findings should still be taken seriously. Nel was responding to the recent Constitutional Court judgement, which ruled that directives issued by the commission are not legally binding.

Deputy Justice Minister Andries Nel said the South African Human Rights Commission is not a toothless institution and its findings should still be taken seriously.

Nel was responding to the recent Constitutional Court judgement, which ruled that directives issued by the commission are not legally binding. Members of the Justice Portfolio Committee have called on Parliament to amend legislation to make its findings legally binding. The SAHRC was dealt a blow last month when the apex court ruled that its findings are not legally binding, unlike the Public Protector.

However, the commission said it has accepted the judgement and the setback, but it won’t be deterred from investigating human rights violations. On Tuesday, Nel told the Justice Portfolio Committee that while they will still study the judgement carefully, the commission is still a powerful institution. It must be stressed that recognising the absence of binding remedial powers does not diminish the constitutional importance of the SAHRC or render its work ineffectual. The SAHRC is far from toothless.

Its influence lies in the powers conferred upon it by the Constitution and the SAHRC Act. Acting CEO Chrystal Pillay said they will be taking steps to address the Constitutional Court judgement. While we don’t have enforcement powers, we will be engaging with amendments to our act and review the amendment bill. The commission has also welcomed the public’s support, saying that it has received numerous messages from South Africans who are concerned about the recent judgement.

This has shown that the public is still committed to upholding the Constitution and protecting human rights. The commission has also been working closely with other institutions, such as the Public Protector and the National Prosecuting Authority, to ensure that human rights are protected. The SAHRC has also been working on several projects to promote human rights and to address issues such as poverty and inequality.

These projects include the establishment of a human rights education programme, the development of a human rights policy framework, and the launch of a public awareness campaign on human rights. The commission has also been working with civil society organisations to promote human rights and to address issues such as corruption and abuse of power.

The SAHRC has also been working to strengthen its capacity to investigate human rights violations, including the establishment of a new unit to investigate complaints of human rights abuses. The commission has also been working to improve its communication with the public, including the launch of a new website and social media platforms.

The SAHRC has also been working to increase its engagement with other institutions, including the launch of a new partnership with the National Human Rights Commission of South Africa. The commission has also been working to strengthen its partnerships with civil society organisations, including the launch of a new partnership with the South African Human Rights Commission’s Civil Society Forum.

The SAHRC has also been working to increase its engagement with the public, including the launch of a new public awareness campaign on human rights. The commission has also been working to improve its communication with the public, including the launch of a new website and social media platforms. The SAHRC has also been working to strengthen its capacity to investigate human rights violations, including the establishment of a new unit to investigate complaints of human rights abuses.

The commission has also been working to improve its partnerships with other institutions, including the launch of a new partnership with the National Human Rights Commission of South Africa. The SAHRC has also been working to strengthen its partnerships with civil society organisations, including the launch of a new partnership with the South African Human Rights Commission’s Civil Society Forum





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South African Human Rights Commission Deputy Justice Minister Andries Nel Constitutional Court Judgement Parliament Justice Portfolio Committee

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