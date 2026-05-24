South African Human Rights Commission Investigates Social Media Content

The investigation is into allegations of xenophobia and racist language involving Mark Saltzman, the son of Dis-chem founders, on social media.

The South African Human Rights Commission has launched an investigation into social media content allegedly involving the use of the 'k-word' and other racially offensive language by Mark Saltzman , the son of Dis-chem founders Lvan and Lynette Saltzman, which relates to an exchange between him and journalist Redi Tlhabi over posts concerning Israel , as well as alleged references to financial support linked to his family and the Dis-chem foundation.

The investigation was opened independently by the commission, and they stated that they will first verify the authenticity of the material before proceeding in line with their legal processes. Spokesperson Wisani Baloyi emphasized that the racial slur remains deeply harmful in South Africa and reaffirmed the commission’s stance against racism





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South African Human Rights Commission Investigation Xenophobia Racially Offensive Language Mark Saltzman Dis-Chem Redi Tlhabi Israel Financial Support K-Word Anti-Racism

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