South African Human Rights Commission concludes public hearings on Gauteng water crisis

The commission is investigating the impact of repeated and prolonged water outages, infrastructure failures, and inconsistent access to clean water on residents in Gauteng province

The South Africa n Human Rights Commission is concluding its public hearings into Gauteng’s worsening water crisis . The commission is investigating whether repeated and prolonged water outages, infrastructure failures, and inconsistent access to clean water constitute a systemic violation of basic human rights .

Over the course of the hearings, the commission has heard testimony from municipal officials, water entities, civil society organisations, and community representatives. Stakeholders, including advocacy group WaterCan, outlined concerns over ageing infrastructure, poor maintenance, governance failures, and the long-term sustainability of Gauteng’s water supply system. The hearings have also examined the social and economic consequences of the crisis, particularly in vulnerable communities where residents are often forced to rely on water tankers and unsafe alternative sources.

The commission said the inquiry aims to determine accountability and identify urgent interventions needed to address the ongoing crisis and prevent further violations of residents’ rights





ewnreporter / 🏆 35. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Water Crisis Human Rights Gauteng Province

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa leads African AI adoption but lags global marketsSouth Africa is accelerating AI adoption, ranking 46th globally ahead of other African nations, but still trails leading economies. Over 23% of its working-age population used AI in Q1 2026, exceeding global growth rates. Microsoft highlights the need for investment in infrastructure and skills to drive inclusive AI expansion for long-term competitiveness.

Read more »

Togo Expands Visa Exemptions for African Passport Holders, Cements Pan-African CooperationTogo expands visa exemptions for African passport holders, deepening regional integration and boosting cross-border cooperation on the continent.

Read more »

South African Human Rights Commission launches investigative inquiry into the Gauteng water crisisMarriette Lieferink, from the Federation for Sustainable Environment, emphasized the need to address the contamination of water sources to solve the crisis. The inquiry chairperson, Commissioner Henk Boshoff, acknowledged that the submissions would provide valuable information for grilling municipal managers and relevant government institutions when they take the hot seat on days two and three of the inquiry.

Read more »

South Africa Condemns Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla Sequestration, Abduction of South African NationalsSouth Africa has strongly condemned the illegal seizure of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla warning that the reported abduction of South African citizens in international waters represents a grave breach of international law and human rights. The Department of International Relations and Cooperations (Dirco) has expressed grave concern over the developments and called for restraint respect for international law and the immediate protection of the rights dignity and safety of all concerned.

Read more »