South African Housing Activists Protest PIE Amendment Bill, Citing Threat to Constitutional Protections

Protesters gathered outside Parliament to oppose a draft amendment to the PIE Act, which would eliminate the requirement for the state to provide alternative accommodation before eviction and impose heavy fines or prison sentences for unlawful occupation. Activists argue the bill undoes constitutional safeguards and criminalizes the poor, while the government says it aims to empower property owners and municipalities.

The draft amendment to the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land (PIE) Amendment Bill was published for public comment in April, with the deadline for submissions set for Tuesday.

This legislative move has sparked significant public reaction, including a protest outside Parliament in Cape Town on Monday, following similar demonstrations in Durban and Johannesburg the previous Friday. The underlying concerns trace back to last month when residents and housing activists from across Cape Town voiced their opposition. The original PIE Act, passed in 1998, was designed to repeal apartheid-era laws and protect vulnerable occupiers. Activists now argue that the proposed amendment rolls back hard-won constitutional protections.

Key provisions of the amendment would impose severe penalties: anyone occupying land or encouraging occupation without the owner's permission could face fines up to R2-million or up to two years imprisonment. Crucially, the bill would empower courts to grant eviction orders without the state being required to provide alternative accommodation, a direct challenge to established constitutional jurisprudence.

The Constitutional Court has previously ruled that the state must provide alternative accommodation to anyone facing homelessness due to eviction, irrespective of the lawfulness of their occupation. Protesters, including leaders from civic movements like Reclaim the City, contend the bill is unconstitutional and fundamentally unjust. Karen Hendricks of Reclaim the City declared that the amendment stands against everything they have fought for, directly challenging lawmakers: 'Are you going to criminalise the poor?

You need to build houses, you need to provide services. You are not going to get away with this.

' She and other activists assert that South Africa's deep housing crisis cannot be solved through harsher eviction mechanisms. Instead, they advocate for a comprehensive approach centered on accelerated land reform, inclusive urban planning, meaningful public participation, and sustained investment in sustainable human settlements. During the protest, Charles Ford, a representative from the presidency, accepted a memorandum from the demonstrators.

He advised them to channel their submissions directly to the presidency, noting that public comments are formally directed to the Department of Human Settlements. In an April media statement, Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane framed the amendment as a measure to empower municipalities, state entities, and private property owners, though the full rationale remains contested by civil society





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PIE Amendment Bill Housing Crisis Eviction Alternative Accommodation Constitutional Court Land Reform Protest Parliament Reclaim The City Human Settlements

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