South African Households Struggle with Debt and Debt Review Emerges as a Lifeline

The financial landscape for South African households remains precarious, with applications for debt counselling seeing a sharp upward trajectory compared to early 2025. Household debt levels climb and affordability pressures increase, leading to a 67% rejection rate for new credit and 35% of South Africans expecting to miss at least one bill payment. Debt review emerges as a lifeline for over-indebted consumers, offering a structured pathway to financial recovery and protection from creditor litigation and repossession.

As we navigate the second quarter of 2026, the financial landscape for South African households remains precarious. Recent industry data indicates that applications for debt counselling have seen a sharp upward trajectory compared to early 2025, reflecting a systemic shift where debt is affecting consumers from all income groups.

According to Debt Rescue’s own data, the average consumer is now dedicating approximately 62% of their monthly income to debt repayment – a figure corroborated by recent statistics that reveal the depth of this desperation, showing that many households face a 50.6% shortfall in funds needed for essential nutrition after paying for transport and utilities. This extreme pressure on disposable income has led to a 67% rejection rate for new credit at the National Credit Regulator, reporting that 35% of South Africans now expect to miss at least one bill payment, it is clear that, for a vast portion of the population, debt is no longer a choice but a necessary, yet unsustainable, burden.

Household debt levels climb and affordability pressures increase, there is an ever-greater need for professional intervention, and consumers are turning to debt review as a lifeline. From an unknown process initially, it is now recognised as a legal safety net that helps consumers regain control, restructure repayments, and protect assets from repossession.

Citizens (and climbing) now under review, the system is proving to be a stabilising force in the economy – offering families a route back to financial stability while reinforcing trust in the country’s credit framework. There are however still many people who don’t know about debt counselling, also known as debt review. This is a debt management solution that is uniquely resolved in South Africa, through a structured pathway to financial recovery.

In fact, it is a lifeline for people who are over-indebted and find it difficult (or impossible) to pay off their monthly debts. The introduction of debt review as a formal debt rehabilitation programme that makes it easier to repay debts by legally lowering monthly debt repayments, has made it easier for over-indebted consumers to repay debt in a more affordable manner and become debt free.

This shifts debt and its financial hardship away from shame and towards a structured process, with debt review providing protection and a path towards debt-freedom. Debt review is designed to negotiate with creditors, reduce instalment pressure, and create a sustainable path rather than a chaotic scramble or a debt spiral.

In 2026, court-ordered debt restructuring has become a critical safety net, reducing monthly debt repayments affordably and enabling people to pay off their debt and return to a more stress-free way of living. Where going into debt review was formerly not fully understood, especially on how it assists over-indebted consumers, the reality is that, given the current economic scenario, it is often the most sensible solution to finding a sustainable way to manage your debt burden.

Not only are you safeguarding the future of your family and yourself, you are also protecting your assets and your livelihood. This is because entering debt review triggers automatic legal protection under the NCA, preventing new creditor litigation and repossession once the process begins.

Possibly the most helpful aspect of being under debt review is that multiple debt instalments are consolidated into one affordable monthly payment, allowing you to balance essential living expenses with debt repayment obligations, to give you the necessary breathing space you need. Remember that NCR-registered counsellors negotiate repayment terms that are legally binding once approved by court, and this means creditors cannot hound you for payment while you are protected by paying according to your arrangement.

Money is one of the biggest sources of stress in people’s lives, and most people underestimate the toll that financial distress takes on their emotional and mental wellbeing. Chronic stress resulting from debt and constant money problems, leads to physical ailments, including sleeplessness and hypertension – but it is the silent and subtle toll it takes on our psychological state, that is often the most harmful.

We recently conducted a Debt Rescue survey that showed that over half (53%) of our respondents constantly worry about affording the basics to see themselves and their families through the month, while 63% feel despondent about their financial future





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