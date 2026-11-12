South African Homebuyers Get Less Space as Property Prices Lag Inflation

Lightstone data shows South African property prices rose slower than inflation and earnings between 2016 and 2026, leaving buyers with smaller homes and fewer freehold options for R1m.

South Africa n homebuyers are getting less living space for their money, even as residential property prices have risen more slowly than inflation and several everyday consumer costs over the past decade.

An analysis by property data company Lightstone shows sectional title prices increased by about 29% between 2016 and 2026, while freehold properties recorded growth of 41%. A property valued at R1m in 2016 would now be worth about R1.29m if it were a sectional title unit and R1.41m if it were a freehold home. Both increases lagged general inflation of 59% over the period, while average formal-sector monthly earnings rose by 72%.

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Over the past decade, property price growth has remained relatively subdued compared with inflation and earnings growth, said Lightstone property business development executive Esteani Marx. Between 2016 and 2026, sectional title prices increased by 29%, while freehold properties rose by 41%, Marx said. The pressure on household budgets is evident in the rising cost of everyday essentials. Petrol prices have more than doubled over the decade, while electricity prices have climbed even more sharply.

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Property Prices Lag Inflation and Earnings Growth

A Big Mac now costs 86% more than it did in 2016, while the price of an entry-level Volkswagen Polo Vivo has increased by about 60%. In mid-value areas, the typical freehold house selling for R1m is about 40m squared smaller than its 2016 equivalent, while its stand is about 180m squared smaller. By comparison, residential property prices have recorded more modest growth, rising by less than general inflation and several other items in the consumer basket.

In mid-value areas, R1m could buy four out of five freehold houses sold in 2016. Today, it buys fewer than half. In high-value areas, the same budget bought one in three freehold houses a decade ago, compared with fewer than one in 10 now. Sectional title properties accounted for 53% of transactions in the R1m price bracket in 2026, up from 41% in 2016.

The share of freehold houses declined from 59% to 47%. Marx said sectional title units accounted for 53% of R1m property transactions in 2026, up from 41% in 2016. By comparison, the share of freehold houses in this price segment declined from 59% to 47% over the same period.

R1m Buys Fewer Freehold Homes Today

As property prices have increased, the purchasing power of R1m has declined, making buyers more likely to purchase a sectional title unit than a freehold house with the same budget, Marx said. The shift is also evident in the size and configuration of homes. In mid-value areas, the typical freehold house selling for R1m is about 40m squared smaller than its 2016 equivalent, while its stand is about 180m squared smaller.

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According to Lightstone, R1m buys considerably less in mid-value areas than it did a decade ago: a two-bedroom flat instead of three, with 25m squared less space. A second bathroom is also less common, featuring in half of R1m sales today, down from three in four in 2016. Geography has further widened the affordability divide. Johannesburg has recorded relatively subdued growth, with typical sectional title prices rising by only about 7% over the decade.

Regional Price Growth Varies Across South Africa

R1m still buys more than half of all flats sold in the city. Cape Town, by contrast, recorded price growth of about 64%. A R1m budget that bought roughly every second flat sold in 2016 now buys only about one in five. Some coastal markets have performed even more strongly, with prices in the Garden Route, Jeffreys Bay and Hermanus more than doubling.

In Hermanus, the share of flats selling below R1m has fallen from three out of four to barely one in eight. The data highlights how a fixed budget now secures less space, fewer bedrooms and fewer freehold options across much of the country.