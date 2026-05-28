South African High Court Orders NHLS and NICD to Pay Punitive Legal Costs

The Johannesburg high court has ordered the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to pay punitive legal costs for failing to meet constitutional standards expected of public institutions.

As organs of state, the NHLS and NICD are under a constitutional obligation to assist and protect the courts and ensure their effectiveness, the court says.

The Johannesburg high court, in a stern rebuke of state litigation tactics, has ordered the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to pay punitive legal costs. The court certified a class action in 2018, but the action has not yet gone to trial.

One of the steps the applicants say is necessary before the matter goes to trial is the disclosure of material relating to an investigation conducted by the NHLS and NICD, which traced the listeriosis outbreak back to a Tiger Brands food processing centre. The applicants had placed an application for an order directing NHLS and NICD to disclose the information on the judge's unopposed roll for March 12 2026.

However, on the evening of March 11, the NHLS and NICD filed a 44-page ‘explanatory affidavit’ which was opposed by the applicants. The judge found that the conduct of NHLS and NICD was not transparent and left a lot to be desired. The judge ordered the NHLS and NICD to pay the costs of the application on an attorney and client scale





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South African High Court NHLS NICD Class Action Listeriosis Outbreak Tiger Brands Legal Costs Constitutional Standards Transparency

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