South African High Court Orders Jacob Zuma Arms Deal Trial to Proceed

Judge Nkosinathi Chili has rejected the Stalingrad defence strategy used by former President Jacob Zuma, ruling that the long-delayed arms deal trial must finally commence to ensure justice.

The legal saga surrounding former South Africa n President Jacob Zuma has reached a pivotal turning point as Judge Nkosinathi Chili has officially ruled that the trial concerning the 1999 arms deal must proceed without any further delays.

For nearly three decades, the former leader managed to evade a full prosecution through a series of exhaustive legal maneuvers. Judge Chili characterized these repeated challenges as a Stalingrad defence, which is a strategic legal approach intended to postpone criminal proceedings by filing numerous civil court applications. Such tactics, the judge noted, not only stall the pursuit of justice but also undermine the fundamental constitutional right to a speedy trial.

He further emphasized that this strategy is particularly advantageous for wealthy individuals who can afford top-tier legal representation to prolong the process indefinitely, thereby creating an uneven playing field in the pursuit of accountability. The core of the case involves serious allegations of corruption, racketeering, money laundering, and fraud linked to the massive arms deal that took place in 1999. Jacob Zuma and the French defense company Thales stand accused of engaging in illicit activities to secure contracts.

Specifically, the prosecution alleges that Zuma received payments totaling 4.1 million rand between the years 1995 and 2004 from his former financial advisor. In his ruling, Judge Chili stressed that without judicial intervention, there was a significant risk of grave injustice occurring or the entire administration of justice being brought into disrepute.

The judge asserted that the court must balance the interests of the accused with the interests of society, stating that maintaining public confidence in the judicial authority is a primary obligation of the court and that the endless delays had reached an unacceptable limit. Throughout the proceedings, Zuma and his legal team, led by advocate Dali Mpofu, attempted several strategies to have the charges dismissed.

In June 2025, they argued that the deaths of two key witnesses from Thales, Pierre Moynot and Alain Thétard, rendered the trial unfair as the defense could no longer challenge specific evidence. However, Judge Chili dismissed this application, ruling that the absence of these witnesses did not prejudice Zuma's right to a fair trial. This was only one of many attempts to derail the process.

In 2021, Zuma launched a campaign to remove advocate Billy Downer as the public prosecutor, challenging his authority to prosecute under the Criminal Procedure Act. This escalated into personal attacks, including a private prosecution attempt against Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan, alleging that medical records had been leaked to the press. Despite these exhaustive efforts, the court has remained firm in its resolve.

Zuma's history of challenging adverse decisions through every possible appeal to the highest court in the land has been noted as a primary source of the delays. While Zuma has consistently maintained that the charges against him are politically motivated and has denied all wrongdoing, the court has now determined that the time for interlocutory applications has ended. The ruling ensures that regardless of any further applications brought by the state, the defense, or Thales, the trial must move forward.

This decision marks a significant victory for the National Prosecuting Authority and a critical step toward resolving one of the most protracted legal battles in South African history, signaling that the era of using legal technicalities to avoid accountability is coming to a close





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