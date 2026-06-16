South African Graduates Turn to Entrepreneurship Amid Soaring Youth Unemployment

With youth unemployment at 45.8%, South African graduates like Ntsako Masinga, Phidiso Makwana, and Zwavhudi Nengalavhani are launching businesses to survive. Their stories highlight resilience as formal jobs remain scarce despite qualifications.

South Africa 's youth unemployment crisis has reached alarming levels, currently standing at 45.8%, forcing thousands of graduates to rethink the traditional path from education to employment.

As the nation commemorates Youth Month, the stories of Ntsako Masinga, Phidiso Makwana, and Zwavhudi Nengalavhani highlight a growing trend: turning to entrepreneurship as a survival mechanism in the absence of formal job opportunities. Masinga, 26, holds an Honours degree in indigenous knowledge systems from the University of Venda. Instead of waiting for a job that never materialized, she transformed a high school hobby into Lily Bakes, a thriving enterprise specializing in custom cakes, scones, muffins, and biscuits.

Makwana, 28, is a journalism graduate from the Tshwane University of Technology who started Phidiso Luxury Gifts in 2024 while still studying. His business now covers essential expenses like rent, though he describes generating consistent income as a constant struggle. Nengalavhani, 23, also armed with a degree in indigenous knowledge systems, runs Ness Handmade Crafts. She describes the job search as frustrating after years of study but refuses to remain idle.

Their collective experience underscores a harsh reality: a qualification no longer guarantees employment. Yet, through sheer resilience, these young South Africans are building sustainable livelihoods, often in the face of overwhelming odds. Entrepreneurship has become a lifeline, allowing them to navigate an economy that offers too few formal positions for the vast number of graduates each year. While they continue to apply for jobs in their respective fields, their businesses provide immediate relief and a sense of agency.

This shift from job seeker to job creator reflects a broader adaptation among South Africa's youth, who are increasingly leveraging personal passions, skills, and limited resources to carve out economic independence. Their stories are not just about survival; they are about redefining success in a context where traditional markers of achievement-like securing a degree and a corporate position-no longer hold the same promise. The challenges remain significant: finding customers, managing finances, marketing products, and staying motivated without a steady paycheck.

Yet, these graduates demonstrate that resilience can be cultivated in the absence of opportunity, turning disappointment into determination. Their journeys offer a glimpse into the future of South Africa's workforce, where entrepreneurship may become less of a choice and more of a necessity for an entire generation. As Youth Month reminds the nation of its young people's potential, these narratives also call for deeper structural changes to address unemployment.

Until then, graduates like Masinga, Makwana, and Nengalavhani will continue to bake, craft, and sell their way toward a more secure tomorrow, embodying the spirit of perseverance that defines so many of their peers





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Youth Unemployment Entrepreneurship South Africa Graduates Small Business Resilience

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