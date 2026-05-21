South African government to investigate the water crisis in Joburg, city criticized for compensate service delivery failures

South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is investigating the water crisis in Johannesburg. An organization called Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) CEO criticised the mayor for being out of touch with reality. Local business group said they are content with just walking away with a salary without the work. The Johannesburg mayor defended his record as a City at work during the State of the City Address.

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero said the City is laying the groundwork for a better future. But for residents living through water shortages, roads ridden by potholes, crime at its peak, and decaying infrastructure, seeing the glimmer of hope in Morero’s future almost feels impossible.

Delivering his State of the City Address on Wednesday, Morero, who acknowledged the City’s mounting infrastructure and financial challenges, defended his record under the banner: We are a City at work. The mayor painted a picture of a City that is functioning and growing despite decay and service delivery failures. Morero said more than 80% of Johannesburg residents continue to receive basic services, including water, sanitation, electricity, refuse removal, and housing opportunities.

He added that the City is absorbing more people, expanding employment, while health care services remain trusted. He also highlighted the low number of people on private medical aid schemes, which he said stands at 18.6%. To Morero, this demonstrates that the majority of residents have not checked out of the City’s healthcare systems and that Joburg remains the primary healthcare of choice.

‘We’re tired of speeches’ Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) CEO Wayne Duvenage described Morero as being out of touch with reality. ‘We're getting tired of speeches that proclaim one thing, but it's not the picture that we're experiencing in the city,’ he said to media. Water crisis is also not spared, with the South African Human Rights Commission moving to investigate the ongoing water shortages, ageing infrastructure, and repeated service delivery failures.

SAHRC to kick off probe into Gauteng water crisis This, according to WaterCAN’s Jonathan Erasmus, speaks volumes to the state of the city's water problems





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