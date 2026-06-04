South African Government to Auction Off Thousands of Vehicles Over Next Five Years

The South African government has confirmed the auction house responsible for releasing ageing assets in its vehicle fleet. National Treasury has set department-specific mileage caps for its fleet to determine disposal timeframes. The first auction of government vehicles will be held on 9 and 10 July in Skukuza and could feature up to 150 vehicles used by a nearby national key point.

The South African government has confirmed the auction house responsible for releasing ageing assets in its vehicle fleet. National Treasury has set department-specific mileage caps for its fleet to determine disposal timeframes.

The first auction of government vehicles will be held on 9 and 10 July in Skukuza and could feature up to 150 vehicles used by a nearby national key point. The High Street Auction Company will facilitate the auction of thousands of government vehicles over the next five years. In a tender that closed in August 2025, High Street was chosen as the sole auctioneer.

Figures shared by High Street state that 65 000 used vehicles were sold in December 2024 and January, with January's figures up 11% from the previous year. The combined value of recent sales exceeded R27 billion. Treasury is in the process of procuring new vehicles via a tender that was due to expire on 29 May, but was extended to 12 June.

High Street stated this week that preparations for the rollout required communication with roughly 1 200 senior government officials since March. Salvage vehicles are broken into three categories based on their level of structural damage, with two of those categories featuring vehicles that are repairable. The yard spacing for fleet vehicles is much easier, while salvage cars come in all shapes and sizes. Vehicles will be auctioned without 'lipstick and plasters', ensuring a detailed report prior to advertising.

The first vehicles on the block will be tourist passenger carriers and patrol vehicles used by South African National Parks





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South African Government Vehicle Auction National Treasury High Street Auction Company Fleet Management

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