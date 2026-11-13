South African Government Seeks Constitutional Court Ruling to Curb R50bn Medical Debt

The Eastern Cape and national health leaders appeal to the Constitutional Court to replace lump-sum payouts for medical negligence with ongoing treatment, arguing the current system threatens public healthcare funding.

The South African government is urgently petitioning the Constitutional Court to overhaul the legal framework governing medical negligence claims, arguing that the existing system of lump-sum payouts is rapidly depleting provincial health budgets. With total medico-legal claims exceeding R50bn, officials from the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, and Limpopo provinces contend that the current regime is financially unsustainable and jeopardizes the delivery of essential healthcare services to the majority of the population.

Eastern Cape Leads Constitutional Appeal

The Eastern Cape province, which faces individual claims totaling nearly R20bn, is spearheading this legal challenge with support from the national Department of Health and eight other provincial departments. The province is seeking permission to provide continued medical treatment to injured patients instead of issuing large one-time cash settlements. This appeal targets a recent ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeals, which overturned a previous Eastern Cape High Court order that had permitted such an arrangement in a specific case involving a child diagnosed with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy due to staff negligence at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane.

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Affidavit Arguments Against Lump Sums

Eastern Cape Health MEC Ntandokazi Capa submitted a detailed affidavit to the apex court, asserting that the state cannot afford a rigid approach that mandates only lump-sum financial settlements. She emphasized that South Africa is a resource-constrained society plagued by poverty and unemployment, making it impossible to divert millions of rands to single families and their legal representatives at the expense of the broader public healthcare system. Capa argued that the state must treat injuries at a reasonable standard in public facilities or pay for private sector treatment as needed, ensuring compensation without creating windfalls for plaintiffs.

National Minister Highlights Fiscal Risks

National Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi reinforced the government's position in a supporting affidavit, stating that the inflexible requirement for cash payouts is unjustifiable within the country's severely constrained fiscal environment. He explained that negligence claims are currently not budgeted for, resulting in large contingent liabilities on provincial financial statements. When these liabilities are realized, departments must pay the full lump-sum upfront from funds originally earmarked for general health service provision, which can severely disrupt operational capacity.

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Expert Testimony on Systemic Threats

To bolster its legal case, the government enlisted former National Treasury official Andrew Donaldson to provide expert evidence on the economic implications of the current claims regime. Donaldson, who previously led the budget office and public finance divisions, warned that the rising number of medical negligence claims poses a direct threat to the state's ability to provide healthcare for more than 80% of the population. He noted that annual increases in claims against state health departments already exceed the real increase in available resources, a trend that will soon outpace nominal resource growth.

Proposed Reform and Future Implications

The proposed reform aims to ensure full compensatory treatment at the right standard while preventing the monetization of future medical needs into single massive payments. If successful, this approach would allow the state to meet its obligations by treating patients over time rather than draining provincial equitable shares through immediate cash transfers. The outcome of this Constitutional Court appeal could fundamentally alter how public hospitals manage medical errors, potentially stabilizing budgets but requiring strict adherence to court orders for ongoing care.