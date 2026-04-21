South African Government Evaluates Fuel Levy Extensions Amid Rising Global Oil Costs

The South African government is considering extending fuel levy relief as global oil prices surge, while SARS boosts diesel refunds to 100 percent for key industries.

The South African government is currently weighing the possibility of extending its temporary fuel levy relief measures beyond the initial April deadline. This deliberation comes as a direct response to the escalating global oil prices, which have been primarily fueled by persistent geopolitical tensions and conflict within the Middle East.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has publicly acknowledged that the government is closely monitoring the economic landscape and will conduct a comprehensive reassessment at the end of April to determine if further extensions are viable. While the initial one-month fuel levy cut, which required an investment of approximately R6 billion, was successful in providing a necessary cushion for motorists and businesses, the National Treasury has expressed significant concern regarding the sustainability of such fiscal interventions. Minister Godongwana emphasized that while short-term relief is essential during periods of extreme volatility, the state is constrained by stretched public finances and cannot afford to maintain these subsidies indefinitely without risking broader economic stability. In a parallel development designed to support core sectors of the economy, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has officially increased the diesel refund rate for on-land primary sector users. Starting from 1 April 2026, qualifying operators within the farming, forestry, and mining industries are now eligible to reclaim 100 percent of eligible fuel levies, as well as the Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy. This marks a substantial increase from the previous 80 percent threshold. This strategic policy shift, which aligns with rebate item 670.04 of the Customs and Excise Act, was first proposed in 2025 as a measure to mitigate the impact of persistent fuel levy hikes on essential industries. SARS has confirmed that their internal systems have been fully upgraded to process these claims, with the new adjustment reflected in VAT submissions due in May 2026. This full refund is expected to provide much-needed liquidity to primary sectors that are currently grappling with the operational strain caused by the rapid surge in diesel prices throughout the early months of 2026. Beyond immediate tax adjustments and relief measures, the tax authority is also focusing on long-term systemic improvements to ensure the integrity and accessibility of these incentives. SARS is currently spearheading a major modernization project to overhaul the existing Diesel Refund System. By transitioning to a more robust digital platform, the government aims to enhance the overall efficiency of the claims process while simultaneously strengthening mechanisms to detect and reduce fraudulent activities. This modernization effort is critical, as it ensures that the financial support reaches the intended beneficiaries in the agricultural and mining sectors without unnecessary administrative delays. As global market conditions remain uncertain, the dual approach of providing targeted relief to businesses while investing in digital oversight represents the government current strategy to balance fiscal responsibility with the need to protect South African industries from external inflationary shocks





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South African Economy Fuel Levy SARS Diesel Refund Enoch Godongwana

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