A Jem survey reveals South African frontline workers struggle with high transport costs and vanishing savings, leaving many dependent on informal lenders for daily survival.

Eighty percent of frontline workers in South Africa possess R500 or less in emergency savings, with more than half reporting zero savings entirely, according to the third annual Deskless Pulse report by Jem. Transport costs emerge as the primary workplace challenge, affecting 32% of respondents, while low wages follow closely at 31%. The survey, conducted across retail, cleaning, security, waste management, warehousing, logistics, factory, and delivery sectors, highlights a severe financial deterioration among the nation's deskless workforce.

Transport Burden Erodes Salaries

The core mechanism driving this financial distress is the prohibitive cost of commuting, which consumes a disproportionate share of monthly income for many employees. Among workers who access their wages early, 66% immediately allocate those funds to transport expenses, significantly outpacing the 38% who spend early wages on food. This reality is exacerbated by rising public transport fares, with minibus taxi costs increasing by 11,5% between May and June 2026. The impact is tangible for individual commuters, as some spend up to half their monthly salary simply to reach their workplace. One respondent in the study disclosed spending R130 daily on two taxis for a round trip, leaving minimal resources for other essentials. When income is drained by daily travel, the capacity to absorb unexpected costs, such as medical bills, disappears, pushing vulnerable workers into debt cycles. Caroline van der Merwe, chief operating officer and co-founder of Jem, emphasizes that deskless workers constitute approximately 75% of the South African workforce, yet receive negligible software support. Understanding these daily pressures is essential for employers to design meaningful benefits and support systems that address the actual lives of their employees rather than just their job titles.

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Savings Crisis and Borrowing Dependence

The financial position of these workers has degraded steadily over the past three years, revealing a consistent downward trend in economic stability. The proportion of respondents with no emergency savings rose from 43,8% in 2024 to 50,7% in 2025, and reached 55,5% in 2026. Only 6% of surveyed workers managed to save more than R2 000, indicating a critical lack of financial buffer against life's uncertainties. This persistent strain forces many to seek alternative funding sources when cash flows run dry. Nearly a third of workers, or 31%, rely on mashonisa, informal money lenders, or payday loans to bridge financial gaps. Additionally, 29% borrow interest-free from friends or colleagues, while 22% pay fees to borrow from within their personal networks. Almost one in five workers, representing 18%, report having insufficient savings to cover even a single day's expenses immediately after payday.

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Pulse Score Declines Signal Distress

Jem's Pulse Score, a metric combining savings levels, borrowing costs, and money-related stress into a single value out of 100, reflects this mounting pressure. The score fell from 48,6 in 2024 to 40,9 in 2025, and further dropped to 33,8 in 2026. This trajectory indicates that the workforce's capacity to absorb unexpected costs is shrinking, and financial resilience is diminishing across the board. Simon Ellis, CEO and co-founder of Jem, notes that while individuals can shape their futures, starting circumstances significantly limit available choices. The report serves as a listening exercise to help companies build solutions that provide fair financial access and improve the employee experience. Without addressing these foundational realities, interventions are unlikely to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the people behind the roles.