South African Fencer Overcomes Kit Loss to Achieve Success at Junior Africa Championships

Teenage fencer Christian Johnson, representing South Africa at the Junior Africa Championships, achieved an impressive 18th place finish despite his fencing kit being lost by an airline. He competed using borrowed, ill-fitting equipment and highlights the importance of observation and growing the sport in South Africa.

Christian Johnson , a Grade 10 learner from Northwood School, experienced a challenging yet ultimately rewarding debut at the Junior Africa Championships in Dakar, Senegal . The young fencer, representing the South Africa n fencing squad in the U20 age group, overcame a significant hurdle when his fencing kit was lost in transit by the airline.

This meant he had to compete using borrowed equipment from the Senegalese hosts, which unfortunately was considerably too small for him. Despite this disadvantage, Johnson achieved an impressive 18th place finish out of 25 competitors, a result he described as thrilling given it was his first international event. Johnson competes in sabre, a dynamic and fast-paced discipline within the broader sport of fencing, which also includes foil and épée.

He followed in the footsteps of his older brother, Aidan, who has also proudly represented South Africa in fencing. The initial shock of arriving to find his kit missing was considerable. He recounted his apprehension before his first bout, fearing a poor performance due to the ill-fitting borrowed equipment. Fortunately, he had been able to retain possession of his sabres, the crucial weapons used in the discipline.

A decisive 5-0 victory against a competitor from Benin in his opening match significantly boosted his confidence and alleviated his initial anxieties. Beyond the competition itself, Johnson emphasized the invaluable learning experience gained from observing fencers from across the African continent. He highlighted the importance of studying different fencing styles and strategies, noting that observation is a key component of improvement in the sport. He actively analyzed his opponents’ techniques, seeking ways to counter them and refine his own approach.

Johnson’s passion for fencing extends beyond his personal competitive goals. He began fencing five years ago and is a dedicated member of Maestro Fencing School. Driven by a desire to popularize the sport, he proactively established a fencing club at his school in January of the previous year. He explained that the initiative stemmed from a demonstration he organized in Grade Eight, which successfully attracted new participants.

His coach, Mitchum Blakeman from Maestro Fencing School, provides instruction at the school club. Johnson recognizes the relatively small fencing community in South Africa and believes that increasing exposure and fostering greater competition are essential for the sport’s growth. He envisions a future where South African fencers can consistently compete at the highest levels, and he has set his sights on representing his country at the Olympic Games, specifically targeting the 2040 games as a potential milestone.

He believes that expanding the base of fencers within South Africa is crucial to achieving this long-term goal, and his school club is a direct contribution to that effort. The experience in Dakar, despite the initial setback, has only strengthened his resolve and fueled his ambition





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