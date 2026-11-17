South Africa's exports to China rose 25 percent to $5.3 billion, narrowing the trade deficit as zero-tariff policies on agricultural goods drive record growth in agricultural and non-mineral sectors.

South Africa has recorded a significant surge in trade volume with China, with bilateral exports reaching $5.3 billion between May and August of this year. This figure represents a 25 percent year-on-year increase, outpacing the nation's overall export growth of 17 percent during the same period. The rapid expansion highlights the effectiveness of recent trade policy adjustments, particularly the zero-tariff treatment unilaterally declared by Beijing for all 53 African countries with diplomatic ties to the Chinese government.

Trade Deficit Narrowing Through Agricultural Growth

According to the South African Revenue Service (Sars), total trade between the two nations reached nearly $15 billion, or approximately R254 billion, from May to August. This represents a 24 percent year-on-year increase. While South Africa continues to run a bilateral trade deficit of $4.17 billion over these four months, the trajectory suggests a potential shift toward equilibrium. Experts, including Johannesburg-based political economy analyst Sandile Swana, argue that this balance is achievable if South Africa intensifies and sustains its value-added exports under the new tariff framework.

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Zero-Tariff Impact on Specific Export Sectors

The agricultural sector has been a primary driver of this export growth. Agricultural products benefiting from zero-tariff treatment, including citrus, grapes, wine, beef, rooibos tea, avocados, stone fruit, and cherries, surged by over 35 percent year-on-year from May to August. These goods collectively reached a value of $500 million during this timeframe. The inclusion of cherries was a significant development, as the export protocol was approved recently during the tenure of former Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen.

Diversification Beyond Raw Materials

Historically, South African exports to China were dominated by raw materials and minerals, such as gold and platinum. Imports from China, conversely, consisted largely of manufactured and high value-added goods, including electrical machinery, mechanical appliances, and consumer products. However, recent data indicates a structural shift. Sars reports that exports of non-mineral products to China grew by 21.8 percent year-on-year from May to August. Strong growth was observed in high value-added sectors such as machinery and electronics, chemicals, and automobiles, signaling a diversification away from purely commodity-based trade.

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Strategic Geopolitical Context and Ambitions

China's Ambassador to South Africa, Wu Peng, stated that economic and trade cooperation has gained positive momentum since the implementation of zero tariffs. Speaking at the Zero Tariffs, Zero Distance briefing in Pretoria, he emphasized that the policy encourages a shift in the composition of South African exports. Analyst Sandile Swana notes that while this policy is not a direct response to South Africa's exclusion from America's African Growth and Opportunity Act effective in 2027, it serves as a countermeasure to US President Donald Trump's tariff wars. Beijing aims to open its massive market to the global south and underdeveloped economies.

Future Outlook and Infrastructure Development

Looking ahead, Sandile Swana suggests that South African products qualifying under zero tariffs may stimulate Chinese consumption and increase demand for these goods. To support this growth, Swana advises that South Africa must fully participate in China's campaign to develop high-quality human resources. This initiative aims to enable young South Africans to become as innovative as their Chinese counterparts. Meanwhile, global logistics giants like Cosco continue to expand their presence in key trade hubs, such as Piraeus port in Greece, signaling broader shifts in international shipping and trade infrastructure that complement these emerging bilateral trade dynamics.