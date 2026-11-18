A 2026 Global EV Driver Survey finds 91% of South African EV owners are very satisfied, but 71% cite highway charging gaps as a barrier as NEV sales hit 22,389 in the first nine months of 2026.

South Africa n electric vehicle drivers are among the most satisfied in the world, but inadequate highway charging infrastructure remains a significant obstacle to wider adoption, according to the 2026 Global EV Driver Survey.

The findings were released this week by the Global EV Alliance (Geva), a network of 71 EV associations across 41 countries. The survey found that 91% of South African respondents were very satisfied with EV ownership, compared with the global average of 88%. Almost nine in 10, or 88%, said their next vehicle would also be electric. The results come as South Africa's electrified vehicle market gathers momentum.

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New Energy Vehicle Sales Surge

New energy vehicle sales, which include conventional hybrids, plug-in hybrids and battery-electric vehicles, reached 22,389 in the first nine months of 2026. That is already 34% more than the 16,703 units sold during the whole of 2025. Naamsa figures show one in nine vehicles sold in September was a new energy vehicle. Despite growing interest in electrified vehicles, fully electric cars accounted for only about 0.2% of South Africa's new-vehicle sales in 2025.

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The survey gathered responses from more than 29,500 EV drivers across 34 countries. Lower energy costs were cited as a primary reason for buying an EV by 82% of South African respondents, against 48% globally. South Africa recorded the highest proportion of respondents citing this benefit among the six countries examined in greater detail. Lower maintenance costs were also a more significant consideration locally, cited by 32% compared with the global average of 24%.

Fuel prices are another important factor, with 94% of South African respondents agreeing that higher petrol and diesel costs had accelerated their switch to electric vehicles. Only 8% of South African drivers identified environmental benefits as a main purchase motivation, against 35% internationally. The survey also found that 67% of South African EV drivers have solar panels at home, compared with 48% globally, providing an additional opportunity to reduce charging costs.

Highway Charging Infrastructure Weakness

However, charging infrastructure remains a major weakness. About 71% of South African respondents identified the need for more charging sites along highways as an obstacle to EV adoption, compared with 23% globally. Almost half, or 46%, said highway fast-charger coverage needed improvement, while 25% reported that fast chargers were frequently out of order. These shortcomings contribute to range anxiety, experienced frequently by 29% of South African respondents, against the global average of 11%.

Only 17% of South African respondents have exclusively electric vehicles in their households, compared with 57% globally. This suggests that many owners continue to rely on petrol or diesel vehicles for longer journeys. Misconceptions about EVs are also less prevalent locally than internationally, although they remain an obstacle. About 49% of South African respondents identified myths about electric vehicles as a barrier to adoption, against 74% globally.

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EV Battery Longevity Misconception

The most common misconception was that EV batteries do not last, cited by 78% of local respondents. Globally, battery longevity was also the most frequently cited myth at 72%, followed by claims that EVs catch fire more easily at 58% and that widespread electrification will cause electricity grids to collapse at 45%.

Across all countries, 74% of respondents identified EV misconceptions as the biggest barrier to adoption, ahead of purchase prices at 49% and inadequate charging access at apartment buildings at 47%. South African drivers also highlighted limited model choice, with 20% identifying it as an obstacle, more than double the global average of 9%. The survey found strong support for government intervention, with 80% of South African respondents saying policy measures were necessary to increase EV sales.

About 72% supported requiring manufacturers to sell a larger proportion of electric vehicles locally. The South African Electric Mobility Association, which represents the country in Geva, said the findings show that consumer experience is not the problem, but that policy, model availability and charging infrastructure need to improve.