South African Entrepreneur Faces Setbacks Amid IDC’s Rigid Lending Practices

Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Brewsters Craft, shares her struggle with the Industrial Development Corporation’s inflexible debt collection policies during the Covid-19 pandemic. Her story highlights the challenges faced by black-owned businesses in South Africa and the need for more supportive funding mechanisms.

The Covid-19 pandemic has left a trail of devastation in its wake, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in South Africa. Among those severely impacted is Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, the founder of Brewsters Craft, an agro-processing and beverage manufacturing company that once thrived before the pandemic.

Nxusani-Mawela, a trailblazer as South Africa’s first black woman to establish a microbrewery and the first black South African to earn a national diploma in clear fermented beverages, saw her business crumble under the weight of the pandemic’s economic fallout. The company, which had secured a R10 million loan from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), was unable to meet its repayment obligations due to the prolonged lockdowns and industry shutdowns.

Despite her efforts to keep the business afloat, the IDC transferred her account to its legal department, leading to the liquidation of assets that were originally valued at R6.7 million but sold for a mere R1.3 million. This abrupt closure not only disrupted the operations of Brewsters Craft but also affected the livelihoods of its employees, including five students who were undergoing training at the accredited facility.

The IDC’s rigid adherence to policy, without considering the broader context of the pandemic’s impact on businesses, has been a point of contention for many entrepreneurs. Nxusani-Mawela’s experience highlights a broader issue within the IDC’s lending practices, particularly for black-owned businesses that often struggle to navigate the complexities of funding systems.

The National Association of Federated Chambers of Commerce (Nafcoc) has been vocal in its criticism of the IDC’s aggressive debt collection tactics, arguing that they contradict the institution’s developmental mandate. Nafcoc’s secretary-general, Richard Zulu, has called for a structured inquiry into the IDC’s recovery practices, advocating for greater transparency and a focus on restructuring rather than liquidation. The IDC’s approach has been described as overly punitive, with little consideration for the unique challenges faced by black entrepreneurs.

Nxusani-Mawela’s story is not unique. Many black-owned businesses have found themselves in similar predicaments, struggling to secure funding and facing liquidation due to the IDC’s inflexible policies. The pandemic has exacerbated these issues, leaving many entrepreneurs in a precarious position. Despite the setbacks, Nxusani-Mawela remains resilient.

She has begun rebuilding her business through partnerships, producing Tolokazi Beer for the UK market. Her efforts have not gone unnoticed, as she has been accredited by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) and has trained over 50 young students. She is also in the process of rehiring some of the employees who lost their jobs during the pandemic, signaling a renewed commitment to her business and the community.

The IDC, for its part, has faced increasing scrutiny from Nafcoc and opposition parties. A meeting was convened between the IDC and Nafcoc to address these concerns, although the outcomes of the meeting have not been disclosed. The pressure on the IDC to reform its lending practices is mounting, with calls for a more developmental and patient approach that takes into account the unique challenges faced by black entrepreneurs.

The story of Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela and Brewsters Craft serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities of small businesses in the face of economic crises and the need for more supportive and flexible funding mechanisms





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Industrial Development Corporation Black-Owned Businesses Covid-19 Pandemic Entrepreneurship Debt Collection

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