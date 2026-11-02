South African Electricity Prices Surge 100 Percent Since 2020

South Africa's electricity prices jumped over 100 percent since 2020, far exceeding inflation rates and severely impacting household budgets amid ongoing regulatory and financial challenges.

Electricity costs in South Africa have experienced a dramatic escalation, surging by approximately 101 percent since 2020. This spike significantly outpaces general inflation and intensifies the financial burden on households already struggling with rising living expenses.

Disproportionate Utility Cost Inflation Rates

A recent Cost of Living Report reveals that cumulative electricity price inflation reached approximately 100.5 percent by July 2026. In stark contrast, overall consumer prices increased by only 35 percent during the same timeframe. These findings underscore the disproportionate impact of essential utility costs on local families.

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Electricity and water remain among the most significant administered expenses for South African households. As essential services with few practical substitutes, hikes in these tariffs directly and unavoidably increase household expenditure without offering consumers viable alternatives to mitigate the cost.

Regulatory Approvals And Tariff Structures

The pressure on the national utility provider Eskom has intensified as it attempts to balance financial sustainability with consumer affordability. In February, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) approved an 8.76 percent electricity tariff increase for Eskom's direct customers starting in April 2026.

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This was followed by a scheduled further increase of 8.83 percent in April 2027. The regulator stated that the revised tariff determination aimed to limit immediate price shocks while ensuring the utility remains financially viable. Municipal tariffs are also set to rise by 9.01 percent from July 2026, slightly higher than the direct customer rate.

Parliamentary Concerns And Household Choices

Between July 2025 and July 2026, electricity prices increased by 8.1 percent, while water tariffs rose by 10.1 percent. Both figures significantly exceeded the 4.3 percent headline consumer inflation recorded over the same period. These rising costs come amid continued scrutiny from government officials regarding the sustainability of utility pricing.

In October, Parliament's Standing Committee on Appropriations raised serious concerns about Eskom's proposed 8.83 percent increase for direct customers and 8.84 percent for municipal customers from April 2027. These hikes remain subject to final regulatory approval. Committee chairperson Mmusi Maimane warned that these escalating costs are forcing households to make difficult choices between essentials like school fees, food, and electricity.

Strategic Reinvestment Over Immediate Relief

Despite the growing public outcry, Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati has indicated that the utility will prioritize reinvesting its approximately R30 billion profit rather than using the funds to provide immediate tariff relief. The decision reflects a strategic focus on long-term stability over short-term consumer relief.

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We have decided not to declare a dividend, and we are going to put the money to good use to prevent a return to previous financial crises. Eskom has committed to keeping future increases below double digits, but the current trajectory suggests electricity prices will continue rising faster than general inflation, leaving households with little prospect of meaningful relief in the coming years.