South African Deputy Minister Condemns Murder of Activist Thato Molosankwe

Kenny Morolong, Deputy Minister in the Presidency, expresses condolences to the family of Thato Molosankwe, a North West social activist who was killed in a hail of bullets at his home and business property in Mahikeng. He emphasizes the government's commitment to find, arrest, and prosecute Molosankwe's killers.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong says the brutal murder of North West social activist Thato Molosankwe is not only a blow to his family but also a major loss for South Africa at large.

Molosankwe, who was hailed for his rhetoric against corruption and abuse, was killed in a hail of bullets at his home and business property in Lomanyaneng village in Mahikeng last week. Speaking during the National and Provincial government’s visit to the Molosankwe family home, Deputy Minister Morolong emphasized government’s commitment to find, arrest and prosecute Molosankwe’s killers.

"He was a decorated patriot who committed his entire life to the community. He loved South Africans. He loved the people of the North West. He loved Batswana and was proud of Setswana.

He held many of us who occupied public office accountable because Thato Molosankwe redefined post-apartheid activism. So, on behalf of the National government, particularly the president of South Africa, we want to tell the family that their loss is ours," says Morolong.

"We know that this young fellow was courageous and he was a community activist. He stood for those who were voiceless, the marginalized and as a community activist we strongly believe that he was an extension of an eye of government, to keep us accountable to the voters," Lazarus Mokgosi, North West Premier.

"Government, please look at us. We are crying. We are hurt. Thato was vocal.

His silence is now loud. We miss his voice. We don’t know who silenced him," Justice Motaung, Family representative. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies.

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Thato Molosankwe Murder Brutal Social Activist Rhetoric Against Corruption And Abuse Government's Commitment Find Arrest And Prosecute Molosankwe's Killers Kenny Morolong Deputy Minister In The Presidency North West Mahikeng Lomanyaneng Village Batswana Setswana Post-Apartheid Activism Community Activist Eye Of Government Accountable To The Voters Justice Motaung Family Representative

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