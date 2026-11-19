Marques Ackerman's century joins a legacy of South African sporting families including the Pollocks and Bachers, exploring cricket dynasties and historical impacts.

Marques Ackerman delivered a standout performance with a maiden Test hundred of 157 runs during the first Test against Bangladesh at the Wanderers this week, adding his name to a long list of South African sporting dynasties. His surname links him to Hylton Ackerman, a left-handed batsman who played a pivotal role in the Rest of the World team during the 1971/72 tour of Australia, an expedition that replaced the cancelled South African tour due to apartheid. Although Marques and Hylton share a name, they are not related, yet both men share the distinct trait of batting left-handed. Hylton, whose son HD batted right, had already established a formidable reputation in first-class cricket while still a schoolboy at Border. His selection for the Rest of the World side highlighted his talent, placing him alongside other cricketing luminaries during a turbulent period in international sports.

The 1971 Rest of the World Tour Legacy

The 1971/72 Rest of the World tour was a direct consequence of South Africa being excluded from international cricket due to apartheid policies. Hylton Ackerman was chosen for the historic tour, alongside Clive Rice and Vincent van der Bijl, though only Rice would eventually play official Tests for South Africa. Ackerman opened the innings in the first unofficial Test at the Gabba, scoring 112 runs before an injury sidelined him for the second match. He returned for the final three Tests, facing the fierce pace of Dennis Lillee and the swing bowling of Bob Massie. Ackerman accumulated 323 runs at an average of 46.14, a tally surpassed only by Garry Sobers on that tour, cementing his status as one of the era's premier batsmen.

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The Pollock Cricketing Dynasty

The Pollock family also featured prominently in the 1971/72 Rest of the World squad, with brothers Peter and Graeme Pollock representing the family legacy. Peter struggled with the ball, taking only two wickets in two Tests, while Graeme played in three of the five matches, saving his best performance for the final Test in Adelaide. Graeme scored a crucial 136 in the first innings, helping the Rest of the World secure a slight lead before they bowled Australia out for 201 in their second innings. Ackerman and Rohan Kanhai remained unbeaten as the visitors won by nine wickets, taking the series 2-1 and securing a memorable victory for the touring side.

Multi-Generational Cricket Influence

Cricketing influence within South African families extended well beyond the apartheid era, with the Pollock name remaining dominant in domestic cricket. During the mid-1990s, three generations of Pollocks were active in first-class cricket, creating a unique dynamic for the national team selectors. Graeme's sons, Anthony and Andrew Pollock, played for Transvaal and Easterns respectively, while Peter's son, Shaun Pollock, was on the verge of international selection for the Proteas. This situation presented an awkward conflict for Peter Pollock, who served as the convenor of selectors during that period, balancing family ties with national duty in South African cricket.

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Business Day and Sporting Alliances

The intersection of business and sport is evident in the legacy of figures like Ali Bacher, whose brother Issy had a son named Adam. Adam Bacher narrowly failed to score a Test century, finishing on 94 not out overnight against Australia at Centurion in 1997. Glenn McGrath defended the final runs to prevent the hundred, while Ali Bacher was dismissed for 96 in that same match. This era of cricket was also marked by personal connections, such as the author witnessing Anthony Pollock batting for Transvaal against Brian McMillan's fast bowling for Western Province in December 1994. Ali Bacher, who would have captained the 1971 tour but was not invited to the Rest of the World side, was present at the Wanderers grandstand, observing the next generation of talent.

Football Dynasties and Sporting Legacies

South African sporting dynasties are not limited to cricket, with significant examples found in football through the Sono and Mokwena families. Eric Sono, known as Scara, was a left-footed midfielder who captained Orlando Pirates in its early days and helped integrate players of different backgrounds, including Bernard Hartze and Mannie Davids. Tragically, Eric died in a car crash in the mid-1960s, leaving his sons Jomo and Julius without their father during their formative years. His legacy lives on through his grandsons Bamuza and Rhulani Mokwena, with Rhulani emerging as a fine coach currently working at Pyramids in Egypt and being spoken of as a national coach elect.