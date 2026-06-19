South African Court Rules Against Hate Speech Targeting LGBTQIA+ Community in Landmark Equality Case

The High Court in Johannesburg, acting as the Equality Court, has issued a landmark ruling against Ngizwe Mchunu for hate speech and discrimination toward the LGBTQIA+ community. The judgment includes permanent injunctions, a public apology, a financial penalty, and mandatory human rights training. The South African Human Rights Commission welcomed the decision as a strong affirmation of constitutional values and a step toward social cohesion.

The High Court in Johannesburg, sitting as the Equality Court , has delivered a landmark ruling against Ngizwe Mchunu , finding that his public comments and actions toward the LGBTQIA+ community constituted hate speech , harassment, and unfair discrimination.

The case centered on Mchunu's conduct, including a march to the Kwa Mai Mai Traditional Market on 5 October 2025, which the court determined amounted to targeted harassment and discrimination. In a comprehensive judgment, the court imposed a series of corrective and restorative remedies aimed at remedying the harm and preventing future violations.

These include a permanent injunction prohibiting Mchunu from publishing or disseminating any content that discriminates against LGBTQIA+ persons, as well as a ban on organising or participating in demonstrations that promote such discrimination. Additionally, he is required to issue an unconditional public apology, pinned on his Facebook page for three months, pay R250,000 to support civil society organisations working on equality and hate crime prevention, and complete 20 hours of human rights sensitisation training under the supervision of the South African Human Rights Commission or an approved institution.

The South African Human Rights Commission, among other groups, welcomed the judgment, hailing it as a strong affirmation that hate speech and discriminatory conduct against vulnerable and historically marginalised communities will not be tolerated in South Africa's constitutional democracy. The Commission emphasised that the judgment underscores the foundational constitutional values of dignity, equality, and freedom from discrimination.

It expressed particular encouragement at the court's use of both corrective and restorative remedies, noting that this approach not only ensures accountability but also promotes transformation and social cohesion. The ruling is seen as a significant step in reinforcing legal protections for LGBTQIA+ individuals and in advancing a society rooted in respect for human rights





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LGBTQIA+ Hate Speech Equality Court South African Human Rights Commission Ngizwe Mchunu Discrimination Human Rights Training Social Cohesion Constitutional Democracy Kwa Mai Mai Traditional Market

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