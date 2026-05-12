South African Court Questions Sassa’s Budget Reprioritization Amid Social Grant Dispute

The Constitutional Court of South Africa has questioned whether the South African Social Security Agency acted in contempt by reprioritizing funds without adhering to a judicial order, potentially jeopardizing critical social grant services tied to Postbank.

Justice Zukisa Tshiqi of the Constitutional Court of South Africa expressed serious concerns regarding the South Africa n Social Security Agency’s ( Sassa ’s) potential contempt of court following revelations that no budget was allocated to sustain critical services tied to the Postbank grant payment system.

During Tuesday’s court proceedings, where Postbank sought an interim interdict to prevent Sassa from terminating the master service agreement (MSA) governing social grant payments, the justices questioned Sassa’s handling of public funds amid ongoing litigation. The master service agreement between Sassa and Postbank outlines the provisions for distributing social grants, a lifeline for millions of vulnerable South Africans.

Deputy Chief Justice Dustin Mlambo criticized the interministerial committee (IMC) for failing to mediate the dispute effectively, noting that the lack of resolution indicated a deliberate disregard for judicial oversight. Postbank’s legal representative, Realeboga Tshetlo, argued that the IMC process had stalled due to Sassa’s refusal to engage meaningfully, despite presidential involvement in the matter. The bank’s contention was that excluding the finance minister from the IMC posed significant issues, as the dispute involved R30 billion in public funds.

Sassa’s advocate, Oupa Modisa, assured the court that grant payments to beneficiaries would remain uninterrupted despite the budget reprioritization that left no allocation for the MSA in the 2026/2027 financial year. Justice Steven Majiedt pressed Sassa on the legality of reprioritizing funds while the court’s December 2025 order remained in effect. Modisa maintained that Sassa had no intention of defying the court but acknowledged that the reprioritization took place despite the standing order.

The case highlights broader concerns about governance, financial accountability, and respect for judicial authority in South Africa’s public administration





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South Africa Sassa Constitutional Court Social Grants Legal Dispute

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